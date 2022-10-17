Merryman Performing Arts Center to dedicate sculpture

KEARNEY — The Merryman Performing Arts Center is celebrating the visual arts with a dedication of the new bronze sculpture, “Double Dip,” by artist Mark Lundeen.

The dedication of the sculpture will take place at 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27. The life-size bronze piece, which was gifted by the Brad Kernick family, greets visitors outside in the front of the MPAC entrance.

“We are honored to become a center that welcomes both the performing arts and visual arts,” said Denise Christensen, Merryman Performing Arts Center director. “Each year we have audiences from communities across Nebraska right here in Kearney who will enjoy this beautiful bronze artwork.”

The MPAC is located at Central Elementary School at 225 W. 22nd St.

The sculpture depicts an older gentleman with a young girl enjoying an ice cream cone on a bench together.

“My inspiration for this bronze came from the love between a grandparent and grandchild,” said Lundeen. “The moments we share are precious.”

Inside the venue, the Merryman Gallery will be hosting “Kindred,” an exhibition from the current faculty in the Art and Design Department at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

There will be a short reception followed by the sold-out Marty Stuart concert.