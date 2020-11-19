Merryman Performing Arts Center finishing installation of hearing loop system

KEARNEY — Denise Christensen, executive director of the Merryman Performing Arts Center, considers a current project at the venue as a “long-term investment.”
“Patrons, for years to come, can access this technology,” she said of improvements with the hearing loop in the theater. “The need is not going away and more and more people are utilizing it. This is definitely a long-term investment for the Merryman.”
The cancellation of the Merryman season allowed Christensen to finish installing the final phase of a hearing loop system that eventually will cover about 85% of the seating at the Merryman. The first phase began six years ago.
“The Merryman is proud of the fact that it was one of the first public venues in Kearney to commit to providing the best of assisted listening systems for its patrons with hearing loss,” Christensen said. “To that end, after considerable investigation and ultimately the financial investment, the first hearing loop was installed on the main floor of the auditorium in 2014.”
Hearing loop technology supports audience members with hearing assistive devices. The system picks up audio signals from special microphones on the stage and in the seating area, mixes the signals and then broadcasts the audio. Patrons with specially designed hearing aids or cochlear implants can flip a switch and receive audio without reverberations, distortion and background noise. The signal also can be customized within the hearing aid to compensate for a specific hearing loss.
“It’s not about turning up the volume, it’s about customizing the sound and making it clear,” Christensen said. “Patrons indicate the hearing loop has greatly improved their Merryman experience. Adding the hearing loop in the balcony would expand patrons’ accessibility to any event at the Merryman.”
The additions to the hearing loop resulted in the implantation of a strategic plan by the Merryman board.
“Part of our plan that the board developed in late 2019 and early 2020 was to focus on the entire performing arts experience, inside and outside of the theater,” Christensen said. “The hearing loop became a priority in the accessibility to the arts for all.”
The latest project cost about $10,000.
Christensen first requested funding through the Nebraska Arts Council’s Arts Accessibility Grant. The project also received funding from the Kearney SERTOMA organization and Ted Baldwin Donor Advised Fund of the Kearney Area Community Foundation.
Carol Lomicky, a hearing loop advocate, understands the value of the system.
“As a person with hearing loss, I can speak firsthand about the benefits of hearing loops,” she said. “For within the Merryman’s looped main auditorium and with a mere flip of the switches on my hearing assistive devices, I can hear — truly hear — the sound of music, as well as understand the lyrics of songs and comprehend the dialogue taking place on stage. Now that the balcony area will be equipped with a loop, many more Merryman patrons will be able to experience the same.”
Christensen said the number of patrons who benefit from the system is hard to predict.
“That’s difficult to know,” she said. “People with hearing loss are sometimes reluctant to talk about their loss. The Merryman is dedicated and committed to providing the best experience for our patrons. That’s why, during this time when we’re not presenting programming, we wanted to find ways to enhance that performance experience for our patrons. This is a very important project that we were able to present with the help of some fabulous partners.”
During a time of no income for the center, Christensen noted that the improvements would have been impossible without the help of the funding partners.
“With no earned income through ticket sales, it was so important to have these partners step forward,” she said. “And since we have no income during this time, we felt it was very important to focus on what we can do. We’re doing some other projects to enhance the Merryman for the future because our vision is to be one of the best and finest performing arts venues in greater Nebraska.”
