Merryman Performing Arts Center finishing installation of hearing loop system

KEARNEY — Denise Christensen, executive director of the Merryman Performing Arts Center, considers a current project at the venue as a “long-term investment.”

“Patrons, for years to come, can access this technology,” she said of improvements with the hearing loop in the theater. “The need is not going away and more and more people are utilizing it. This is definitely a long-term investment for the Merryman.”

The cancellation of the Merryman season allowed Christensen to finish installing the final phase of a hearing loop system that eventually will cover about 85% of the seating at the Merryman. The first phase began six years ago.

“The Merryman is proud of the fact that it was one of the first public venues in Kearney to commit to providing the best of assisted listening systems for its patrons with hearing loss,” Christensen said. “To that end, after considerable investigation and ultimately the financial investment, the first hearing loop was installed on the main floor of the auditorium in 2014.”