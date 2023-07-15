HOLDREGE — Tuesday was to be a pivotal day for Central and Dawson public power districts, but on Friday, those two districts postponed Tuesday votes to reapply to the Nebraska Power Review Board to approve their proposed merger.

The merger has been in the works more than two years, but a group of more than 200 irrigators and agribusiness interests formed Citizens Opposed to the Merger.

The opposition group has gained supporters because it's concerned that the merger might leave irrigators in Phelps, Kearney and Gosper counties underrepresented on the new board of directors. Citizens Opposed has said that irrigators on the Central system could lose control of the water that’s critical to their farming success.

Two weeks ago, JWC Gburg LLC announced plans to build a $730 million liquid fertilizer plant in Gothenburg using water and wastewater from that city and electricity from Nebraska Public Power District, Dawson, Central and Gothenburg municipal resources.

The fertilizer plant’s electrical demand would rank third or higher among Nebraska’s largest electrical consumers.

Devin Brundage, Central’s general manager, said the stalled merger votes that had been set for Tuesday in Holdrege and Lexington won’t have a bearing on the plans for the fertilizer plant.

However, Brundage wasn’t able to explain the intended message in Friday’s Central press release, and neither could others when asked.

The release said: “Given 'recent conversations,' the special meeting of the Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District Board of Directors scheduled for July 17, 2023, is being postponed to later this month.”

The release from the Holdrege-based power and irrigation district then said, “Dawson Public Power District will likewise postpone their special board meeting to further support these conversations.”

Bundage’s counterpart, Dawson General Manager Gwen Kautz, also declined to explain the meaning of “recent conversations,” except to say she and Brundage are prohibited from saying more.

Gary Robison, a Bertrand farmer and chair of the Citizens Opposed to the Merger, also declined when asked on Friday what “recent conversations” means.

Attempts on Friday afternoon to reach Dave Rowe, chairman of the Central Board of Directors, were unsuccessful

Although Robison declined to explain “recent conversations,” he said postponement of the merger votes on Tuesday comes at a time when he believes both sides of the issue have begun constructive communications.

In particular, Robison cited presentations in Minden on Friday in which Citizens Opposed and Central laid out their positions in thoughtful, non-adversarial terms. Attending Friday’s listening session were two members of the Kearney County Board and state senators. Dave Murman of Glenvil and Steve Holleran of Hastings.

Robison said as chair of Citizens Opposed he would consider softening his stance on Central and Dawson merging if irrigators in Phelps, Kearney and Gosper counties would get greater representation on the board of the merged districts.

Robison also desires more control over irrigation water in the three-county area. That region possesses an underground mound of water that’s formed during the decades since water began flowing in canals and over fields to the Minden and Holdrege areas.

Robison said Friday's listening session in Minden felt constructive because people on both sides of the issue were talking and listening to each other. He said having attorneys out of the picture left him with a positive feeling.

“Since we started eight months ago this is the most comfortable I’ve ever felt,” Robison said. “If we could have more of those kinds of settings we could get better progress.”