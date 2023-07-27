HOLDREGE — The Phelps County Development Corp. (PCDC) Board of Directors expresses its deep concern regarding the current structure of the proposed merger of Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District and Dawson Public Power District.

PCDC is an economic development organization serving Phelps County communities, and it works across corporate boundaries to promote development, growth and investment in the entire central Nebraska region. Agriculture and related industries are leading drivers of the economy, so preservation and improvement of those sectors is a top priority for PCDC.

Board members at PCDC recognize that Central-Dawson leaders who support the merger see opportunities consistent with each of their respective missions. Benefits accruing to Phelps County, as the deal is now structured, are much more difficult to identify.

However, the risk to Phelps County is starkly apparent: Water and irrigation will no longer be the primary focus of the new organization. Moreover, though paling in comparison to risks confronting farmers, Phelps County stands to lose several jobs now anchored in Holdrege that will migrate to Dawson’s headquarters near Lexington.

Decades ago, visionary leaders created Kingsley Dam, Lake McConaughy and its extensive canal network for the purpose of providing irrigation to crops in Phelps, Kearney and Gosper counties. CNPPID owns and operates these invaluable assets that over time have transformed our region into the envy of the agricultural world.

PCDC believes risks to this unparalleled achievement will multiply as years wear on and memories of Central’s core purpose inevitably fade inside the new organizational structure. An imbalance of representation that favors Dawson Public Power on the board of the proposed new organization virtually assures this unfortunate result.

It’s not hard to imagine a future where other non-ag water users will fiercely compete over this critical resource, so it’s perplexing that the merging entities have so far refused to seriously consider compromises designed to protect the rights of water users. Instead, they’ve held fast to a structure opposed by an overwhelming majority of surveyed farmers.

PCDC enjoys strong and resilient relationships with each merging organization and intends to continue working with them to add vitality to our economy and enrich the quality of life in central Nebraska. Mutually beneficial partnerships are the basis of any enduring enterprise.

PCDC believes Dawson and Central are well-intentioned, yet the organizations have not listened or responded adequately to legitimate concerns expressed by farmers for whom Central was originally created. For the future security of Phelps County farmers and the broader economy they help support, meaningful, authentic communication is required.

Consequently, PCDC’s Board of Directors urges Dawson and Central leaders to listen more carefully to their customers and work collaboratively to find a workable compromise — one that provides confidence to Phelps County ag producers — to accomplish the proposed merger.

Alternatively, failing to gain support of the farm community, the merging entities must consider achieving their respective goals in a different manner, one that does not put agriculture at risk in Phelps County.