Merge debated between Dawson Public Power, Central Nebraska Public Power

Sonju said phase two surveys of the districts’ staff and directors found that merger issues of most concern are future board composition, governance and representation; employee compensation and benefits; and regulatory oversight.

Another big issue is how capitol projects are financed. Sonju said DPPD uses debt financing because it has a predictable revenue stream, while Central uses cash reserves because of inconsistent revenues linked to weather and water supplies.

“It would require further analysis of what is the right mix of debt and cash,” Sonju said, and also to determine details about a new board, staff alignments and compensation, and other issues.

If directors decide to move to phase three, he said, it would be more of a negotiation between the two boards. “Are there enough benefits and do the benefits outweigh the challenges,” Sonju said about the key question.

What’s Next

DPPD General Manager Gwen Kautz told the Hub the goal always will be to take care of the district’s customers, which means having a thorough merger assessment.