Merge debated between Dawson Public Power, Central Nebraska Public Power

KEARNEY — Should there be a merger of Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District headquartered at Holdrege and Lexington-based Dawson Public Power District?
It’s a question discussed by the districts’ staff and directors since late 2020, when Power Systems Engineering of Madison, Wisconsin, was hired to initiate what could be a four-phase, $210,000 study of the possibilities.
The first two phases have focused on whether a merger is an economic and strategic fit that would benefit both districts, their customers and other stakeholders.
Phase two study results presented by Power Systems Engineering President Erik Sonju at Thursday morning’s joint meeting of the two boards in Kearney were mostly positive.
Challenging financial, organization and governance questions will be studied more in-depth if the two boards decide to move ahead with phase three. Discussion and a possible vote on that move are on agendas for the two boards’ regular, individual meetings on Monday morning.
CNPPID General Manager Devin Brundage saluted members of both boards Thursday for considering a merger “in a world where everyone tends to keep on doing things the way they’ve been doing them.”
The benefits
Sonju started with an overview of the districts’ common and complementary assets:
- Central owns and operates hydroelectric generation facilities (Kingsley, Jeffrey, Johnson 1 and Johnson 2) in addition to providing irrigation, groundwater recharge, recreational opportunities and wildlife habitat.
- Dawson purchases wholesale electricity, distributing and selling it to end-use customers.
- The two districts serve central Nebraska areas that partly overlap. Both have an interest in economic development, agriculture and the environment in the area.
Also, some farmers who are Central irrigation customers get their electricity from Dawson Public Power.
The Power System Engineering study estimates a merger could result in $11.7 million in savings over seven years, 2023-2030. Sonju said it would be up to the new board to decide how to relay savings to customers, but examples could be delaying electricity rate increases or cutting peak rates for irrigation.
The savings would come from human and equipment efficiencies, realignment, workforce reductions as employees retire, and DPPD’s ability to use approximately 20 megawatts of power from Central’s Jeffrey plant near Brady. The Jeffrey plant already has connections to the Dawson Public Power system.
Sonju said more subjective merger benefits include DPPD adding renewable power and Central having a reliable, stable, local customer for the energy it produces.
DPPD’s current contract with Nebraska Generation & Transmission Cooperative, Inc. and Nebraska Public Power District runs through 2034. It allows Dawson to get 10 percent of its needs from qualified local renewable generation.
That is nearly the same amount as the 20 megawatts produced by the Jeffrey plant. Sonju said the combined benefits of using the Jeffrey power production is estimated to average $1.14 million a year.
CNPPID currently sells that energy, plus production from the similar J-1 and J-2 plants along the irrigation supply canal near Johnson Lake to Evergy of Kansas City. The contract expires in 2024, which would allow the change to Jeffrey sales.
Dawson Public Power couldn’t use the J-1 and J-2 generation until after its current NEGT-NPPD contract expires in 2034 Then, production from all three Central hydros potentially could be used on the Dawson system, which is an ultimate merger goal.
CNPPID sells all of the power from the Kingsley Hydro to NPPD and that won’t change.
Hurdles Ahead
Sonju said phase two surveys of the districts’ staff and directors found that merger issues of most concern are future board composition, governance and representation; employee compensation and benefits; and regulatory oversight.
Another big issue is how capitol projects are financed. Sonju said DPPD uses debt financing because it has a predictable revenue stream, while Central uses cash reserves because of inconsistent revenues linked to weather and water supplies.
“It would require further analysis of what is the right mix of debt and cash,” Sonju said, and also to determine details about a new board, staff alignments and compensation, and other issues.
If directors decide to move to phase three, he said, it would be more of a negotiation between the two boards. “Are there enough benefits and do the benefits outweigh the challenges,” Sonju said about the key question.
What’s Next
DPPD General Manager Gwen Kautz told the Hub the goal always will be to take care of the district’s customers, which means having a thorough merger assessment.
“The value of a consolidation is the ability to be flexible, with the changes coming to the energy industry in the future,” Kautz said, adding that flexibility will affect everything, including managing rates for customers and economic development opportunities.
Brundage sees benefits to all customers from a merger. “We’ll have the ability for both entities, together, to use hydro generation for our own customers,” he said.
There won’t be a merger unless both boards approve study phases three and four, and give final approval. It also must be approved by the Nebraska Power Review Board.
DPPD Board Treasurer Craig Wietjes of Riverdale said Thursday he hasn’t made a final decision on consolidation, but he sees some benefits and is leaning toward voting to move to stage three to gather more information.
He wants to be sure a merger would benefit DPPD customers and employees, and that the long-term gains outweigh the other issues. “There’s no doubt there will be heartburn. There always is with these kinds of decisions,” Wietjes said.
CNPPID Board President Dave Rowe of Johnson Lake believes a merger offers endless opportunities in savings for customers, future job opportunities, economic development and quality of life issues.
“We’d be fully integrated,” he said, bringing water into the area from Wyoming, storing it, and releasing it as needed for power production, irrigation, groundwater recharge, recreation and environmental benefits, while selling energy directly to customers.