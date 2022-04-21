Mental health takes center stage in Crane River's 'Next to Normal'

KEARNEY — Joe Knispel describes his character in “Next to Normal” as a typical man.

“Dan is just an everyday guy who goes to work, punches a clock — but you figure out, through the course of the play. that his wife has a bipolar disorder,” said the Omaha-based actor. “He is the de facto caretaker of his wife, making sure that she gets to the doctor on time. He has to take off a lot of days of work to make sure she gets the medication she needs. He does a lot of waiting in the car while she goes to the doctor.”

Knispel considers Dan Goodman as an everyday guy — dealing with large issues of mental illness.

“Even if you haven’t gone through depression or bipolar conditions, you probably know someone who has,” he said. “I prepared for the part by thinking about the times I’ve known family members who have gone through some things like this. I did a lot of research on how to take care of someone with bipolar disorder. What are the things that are good to do and what are things that don’t work?”

Knispel notes that although his character, Dan, a husband and a father, does everything he can to help Diana, his wife, he also seems oblivious to the best way to help her.

“He really listens to the doctors,” Knispel said. “All of his lines in the script are about how the doctors recommend this or the doctors say that. He doesn’t have a lot of his own agency to stick up for himself or do his own research.”

In some ways, the actor believes that authorities have learned a great deal about mental illnesses in the dozen years since the show was written, but still has a long way to go.

“This family has tried everything and they get a lot of advice that you might not get today,” Knispel said. “That causes a lot of issues. I think this musical is a look at how much we still don’t know about mental health.”

Crane River Theater presents the award-winning musical “Next to Normal” at 7 p.m. today through Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at The World Theatre. Tickets for the show are $20.

“We want to get it right,” Knispel said about the characters in the story and how they deal with the family’s problems. “You try and try so hard to get things right and it still doesn’t work. That’s part of Dan’s issues. They’ve been going through this for 16 years and he’s exhausted and he’s really desperate to get things back to a place where he doesn’t have to think about it anymore, where it can be ‘Just Another Day,’ like the opening number of the show.”

Steve Barth, the executive director of Crane River Theater and director of “Next to Normal,” saw the musical more than a decade ago on Broadway.

“I walked in, not knowing what to expect,” Barth said. “I walked out having experienced one of the most powerful theater journeys I’ve ever had. The show found a way to pull in the audience and allow them to be part of the story in a way I hadn’t experienced before. From that moment I knew I wanted to be involved with this production in some capacity down the road.”

“Next to Normal” opened on Broadway in 2009. It received 11 nominations for Tony Awards that year and won three. The show won the 2010 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, only the eighth musical to receive the honor.

Knispel, 35, studied musical theater at the University of Nebraska at Kearney and received an MFA from the FSU/Asolo Conservatory for Actor Training. His credits include “Into the Woods,” “Mama Mia,” “Cinderella,” and “The Wizard of Oz.”

He sees the role of Dan Goodman as a way to explore how males react in difficult interpersonal relationships.

“He’s frustrated, mainly because he doesn't know how to help,” Knispel said of his role. “That’s what I can relate to. I think other men who might be in the audience, who are father figures or husbands, we want to help so desperately. What do we do when we don’t know how to help? How do we react? Do we react out of anger or fear?”

Knispel identifies loyalty as one of Dan’s important themes in the show.

“The one thing he will never do is leave,” Knispel said. “That’s an admirable quality and it’s something I love about playing Dan.”

Knispel considers the upbeat, rock-driven music as an essential part of “Next to Normal.”

“A lot of it has a driving beat which symbolizes the resiliency of this family,” he said. “They have an ability to keep pushing forward even when they seem like they should give up or stop. The music continues to drive the story, almost like a heartbeat. We’ve got to keep taking another step forward and another step and another. That’s a great thing about the rock score; it doesn’t allow us to get stuck in those moments.”