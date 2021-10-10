Mental health sags during COVID-19 pandemic

Incubation periods differ, too. For the flu, the incubation period is one to four days. The flu is contagious one day before symptoms appear.

COVID is contagious for two days before symptoms appear, and for the following 10 days, but symptoms may not appear for five days or longer.

COVID is far more serious than the flu, she said. It can get into the gastrointestinal tract and cause loss of appetite and diarrhea. Its complications include kidney problems, respiratory problems and problems with many other bodily systems.

Latest COVID stats

Nebraska has recorded 266,449 cases of COVID-19 since March 20, 2020, and 2,427 deaths. Its mortality rate is .91%, compared to 1.47% in Kansas, Missouri and Iowa. Nebraska has had consistently fewer cases than those neighboring states.

In the Two Rivers region, which includes Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps counties, there have been 141 deaths from COVID since March 20, 2020.

People aged 20-39 continue to test positive most frequently compared to other age groups, Puckett said. COVID-19 test positivity rates are about what they were a year ago, but fewer tests are being done, she said.