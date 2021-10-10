Mental health sags during COVID-19 pandemic

KEARNEY — If you’ve struggled with your mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic, you are not alone.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 40% of adults in the U.S. are struggling with mental health. Of those, 31% have symptoms of anxiety.
Also, 57% of adults from eight English-speaking countries have experienced some form of COVID-19 anxiety or trauma, including worries over jobs, illness, loss of income and the possible death of loved ones, the CDC said.
Susan Puckett, community health nurse at Two Rivers Public Health Department, shared those statistics during Two Rivers’ weekly Friday clinical call, a public update on COVID and other issues.
Puckett said it’s normal to feel anger, frustration, overwhelmed, agitated and fatigued by COVID and its many economic and social byproducts. “Validate any feelings you have, but also, see the positive. It’s easy to be overwhelmed,” she said
She also offered ways to cope. “Remind yourself that you are making a difference, especially if you’re caring for someone with COVID. Remind yourself how many vaccinations you’ve supported, and the lives you may have saved indirectly. We are all making a difference,” she said.
“There is no road map for COVID. You are doing the best you can. Take it day by day. Take breaks at work. The weather right now is gorgeous. It’s a great time to get outdoors during nice fall days,” she said.
She urged people who need help to contact the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and, if necessary, find mental health telephone hotlines that are staffed around the clock.
Flu expected
COVID-19 isn’t the only concern this fall. Flu is expected to be prevalent, too, Puckett said.
Last year’s flu season was practically nonexistent. Some health officials said masks protected against the flu as well as COVID-19.
That may change this winter. Puckett said the CDC has predicted that flu could be especially hard this year on children from birth to age 5, adults over age of 50, and people with chronic conditions such as chronic pulmonary diseases, pregnant women, nursing home residents, American Indians, Alaskan natives, immunosuppresed people and the extremely obese.
She recommended flu vaccines and said vaccines for the flu and COVID-19 can be given at the same time. She said people with egg allergies can get flu vaccines.
Puckett said some people have asked how to distinguish a case of the flu and COVID-19.
She said both have similar symptoms, such as fatigue and a fever. Both are spread through the air. However, COVID patients report a loss of taste and smell; flu patients do not.
Incubation periods differ, too. For the flu, the incubation period is one to four days. The flu is contagious one day before symptoms appear.
COVID is contagious for two days before symptoms appear, and for the following 10 days, but symptoms may not appear for five days or longer.
COVID is far more serious than the flu, she said. It can get into the gastrointestinal tract and cause loss of appetite and diarrhea. Its complications include kidney problems, respiratory problems and problems with many other bodily systems.
Latest COVID stats
Nebraska has recorded 266,449 cases of COVID-19 since March 20, 2020, and 2,427 deaths. Its mortality rate is .91%, compared to 1.47% in Kansas, Missouri and Iowa. Nebraska has had consistently fewer cases than those neighboring states.
In the Two Rivers region, which includes Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps counties, there have been 141 deaths from COVID since March 20, 2020.
People aged 20-39 continue to test positive most frequently compared to other age groups, Puckett said. COVID-19 test positivity rates are about what they were a year ago, but fewer tests are being done, she said.
The vaccination rate remains about 54.4% for the population overall, and 85% for people aged 65 and older, “We hope to see that climb once vaccines are available for children,” Puckett said, but right now, only the Pfizer vaccine is approved for people over 12, and no vaccines for those under age 12 are expected until November at the earliest.
Kearney County leads the Two Rivers region in vaccinations, with 56%, while Buffalo and Dawson counties are close behind at 55%. Other figures are 52% of the population in Franklin County, 49% in Gosper and Phelps counties and 48% in Harlan County.
As far as hospitalization, as of late Thursday, 70% of the Two Rivers’ 204 medical/surgical beds, and 10 ICE beds, are available. She said 23 adults, but no pediatric patients, are hospitalized with COVID right now. Nine out of the area’s 37 ventilators are in use by COVID patients.
Booster shots are now available for people who received the second Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago. They are not yet available to people who got the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines, she said.
Boosters are recommended for Pfizer patients who are over age 65, people who have underlying medical condition, and people aged 18-49 who have underlying medical conditions or who face increased risk of COVID due to their jobs.