Mental health professionals to soon ride along on Kearney, Buffalo County police calls

KEARNEY — Law officers are equipped with pistols, stun guns, night sticks and pepper spray, but when they encounter an individual experiencing a mental health incident, the best weapon might be someone who knows about mental health.

“It’s difficult because while we receive some training in mental health, there are people with a lot higher training who know how to help with a crisis,” said Buffalo County Sheriff Neil Miller.

The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department and Kearney Police Department soon will have mental health experts available to talk with individuals in crisis. In many situations, the professionals — or co-responders — will be on the scene with the deputy or police officer using their knowledge to safely de-escalate the situation and get the individuals to a place where they’ll be safe and receive the help they need.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced Monday that the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department will receive $250,000 during the next two years to make mental health professionals available 24/7 to respond in emergencies.