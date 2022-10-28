Men serving federal prison sentence for delivering 11 pounds of meth through Buffalo County

Two California men are serving a federal prison sentence for delivering nearly 11 pounds of suspected methamphetamine through Buffalo County on Interstate 80 near Kearney in 2020.

Hector Diaz Perez, of Marina, California, and Abel Perez Valdivia, of Salinas, California, were both sentenced to seven years in federal prison after pleading guilty in U.S. Federal District Court in Lincoln to distribution of meth on Jan. 8, 2020. They both must serve three years of supervised release following their release from prison.

There is no good time in federal prison.

Perez and Valdivia were each initially charged in Buffalo County Court with felony distribution, and they later were federally indicted.

On Jan. 8, 2020, a Nebraska State Patrol trooper stopped a Chevrolet pickup, a rental, allegedly driven by Perez on the shoulder of Interstate 80 near the Minden interchange. The officer was given consent to search the vehicle and found 10 packages of meth concealed behind the driver’s side dash of the pickup.

The drugs were wrapped in packing tape, cellophane, vacuum sealed bags, laundry soap and carbon paper.

A total weight of the meth was approximately 11 pounds. Federal records say it was 99% pure meth. The men were traveling from California through Nebraska.

After Diaz serves his sentence he will be taken into the custody of the Department of Homeland Security immigration office, records say.