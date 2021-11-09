 Skip to main content
Men invited to sing in the 1733 Kearney Area Men’s Chorus Christmas show

KEARNEY — Men and boys of all ages and singing abilities are invited to join the chorus for the 1733 Kearney Area Men’s Chorus Christmas show Dec. 12 at the Fine Arts Hall at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

Rehearsals will be 7:30 p.m. Mondays, starting Nov. 15, at Countryside Christian Church, 3203 Eighth Ave.

“We often say that if you sing in the shower, you will do just fine,” said Gary Helms, president of the Kearney Area Barbershop Chorus. “If you cannot attend the first rehearsal, just attend the next one.”

The chorus will sing four songs in the variety show, which also features soloists, instrumentalists and more. The show is free, but donations will be appreciated. Proceeds will benefit CASA and music scholarships at UNK.

For more information, call Helms at 308-617-8162.

