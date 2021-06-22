Men awaiting sentencing for sexual assault, describe encounters with victim of Quinn's trial

BEAVER CITY — A Bertrand man broke down in tears multiple times during his testimony Tuesday in the trial of an Oxford man charged in a Furnas County sex trafficking case.
Terry L. Smith Jr., 38, of Bertrand testified Tuesday morning about his sexual encounters with the alleged victim in the trial of William J. Quinn, 57, of Oxford in Furnas County District Court.
Smith stated that he first encountered the alleged victim sometime between May 2019 and July 2019 when he lived in Oxford.
Quinn called Smith to see if he was home, and shortly pulled up with the alleged victim seated pantless in the passenger seat of Quinn’s pickup. Smith stated that the girl was smiling and giggling throughout the encounter, and Quinn told Smith he could touch her. Smith asked the girl how old she was and if she was OK with it. She told him she was 18, and she put her leg up on pickup’s window ledge and told him, “Of course.”
Smith and the girl went inside where he again asked the girl how old she was and tried to make small talk with her. The girl reiterated that she was 18, and she gave Smith a fake name, which he knew her by until Quinn was arrested. When asked why she was doing this, the alleged victim told him, “A woman’s got to do what a woman’s got to do to make money.”
Smith said he did not pay the girl for the first sexual encounter, and Quinn picked her up shortly after.
About a month passed before Quinn reached out to Smith asking why he hadn’t contacted the girl and if she had done something wrong. Smith explained that he had been busy. Smith said he went on to have four more sexual encounters with the girl at his home in Oxford, and he paid her $50 for three of those instances. Smith would pay the girl, pick her up and drop her off. During their fifth and final encounter, she opted to leave Quinn’s house on foot. Upon leaving, she told Smith, “I have some investigating to do.”
In February, Smith pleaded no contest to first-degree sexual assault, and his sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 25 in Furnas County District Court.
Earlier on Tuesday morning, Justin Brooks, 31, of Arapahoe testified that he first met the alleged victim in late 2019 when he arrived at Quinn’s home to borrow a tool. The girl was outside Quinn’s home and told Brooks she was 19. Quinn asked Brooks if he wanted a soda, and the trio went inside Quinn’s home where the girl took off her sundress with no instruction from Quinn.
Quinn told Brooks, “She likes to have sex with a lot of people.” Quinn asked if Brooks wanted to have sex with the girl, and the girl proceeded to ask Brooks the same question.
Brooks and the girl then went to the bedroom and they had intercourse.
About a month later, the girl sent Brooks sexually explicit photos and told him, “This is what you are missing out on.” He drove from Arapahoe to Beaver City to pick her up that evening. They drove north of town where they had sex, and then he dropped her back off in town.
Brooks never paid the girl or Quinn for having sex with the alleged victim. He also testified that she never appeared scared or asked to get away from Quinn.
Brooks pleaded no contest to first-degree sexual assault of a child in April in Furnas County District Court. Sentencing is scheduled for July 28 in Furnas County District Court at Beaver City.
Earlier in the day, Quinn’s defense counsel made a motion for a mistrial based on U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse’s statements made about the case on Monday.
According to a press release from Sasse’s office, the senator urged the U.S. Department of Justice to assist Nebraska in the prosecution of the interstate child sex trafficking case being heard in Furnas County. Sasse asked U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland to review federal law and let the Senate Judiciary Committee know if the department needed additional authorities to prosecute sex trafficking cases.
“Federal, state, and local law enforcement need to hunt down the lowlifes who rape children and sell young women into sex slavery,” said Sasse. “The Department of Justice should work with Nebraska to prosecute William Quinn and every single one of his accomplices. Government has to fight sex slavery and protect the weak and voiceless.”
Mallory Hughes, who represents Quinn, stated that Sasse’s statements were highly inflammatory. Corey O’Brien with the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office resisted the motion, but did recognize the inappropriateness of Sasse’s statements when a jury trial is taking place. He stated the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office is not involved in the Sasse letter, and that the state is offended by the letter and its implication that the state somehow needs the federal government to assist them in the case.