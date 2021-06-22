Men awaiting sentencing for sexual assault, describe encounters with victim of Quinn's trial

About a month passed before Quinn reached out to Smith asking why he hadn’t contacted the girl and if she had done something wrong. Smith explained that he had been busy. Smith said he went on to have four more sexual encounters with the girl at his home in Oxford, and he paid her $50 for three of those instances. Smith would pay the girl, pick her up and drop her off. During their fifth and final encounter, she opted to leave Quinn’s house on foot. Upon leaving, she told Smith, “I have some investigating to do.”

In February, Smith pleaded no contest to first-degree sexual assault, and his sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 25 in Furnas County District Court.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Earlier on Tuesday morning, Justin Brooks, 31, of Arapahoe testified that he first met the alleged victim in late 2019 when he arrived at Quinn’s home to borrow a tool. The girl was outside Quinn’s home and told Brooks she was 19. Quinn asked Brooks if he wanted a soda, and the trio went inside Quinn’s home where the girl took off her sundress with no instruction from Quinn.

Quinn told Brooks, “She likes to have sex with a lot of people.” Quinn asked if Brooks wanted to have sex with the girl, and the girl proceeded to ask Brooks the same question.

Brooks and the girl then went to the bedroom and they had intercourse.