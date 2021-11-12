Memorial dedication: Holdrege memorial has been more than two years in the making

HOLDREGE ­— A bitter, November wind didn’t stop hundreds of people from gathering Thursday for the dedication of the Holdrege Veterans Memorial.

Gov. Pete Ricketts addressed the crowd during the event Thursday morning at Veterans Memorial Park. Ricketts traced the history of Veterans Day, dating back to 1919 when it was known as Armistice Day and 1938 when it was declared a national holiday. The holiday became known as Veterans Day in 1954 to recognize veterans of all wars, Ricketts said.

“We recognize the sacrifices and say thank you to veterans who put themselves in harm’s way to protect us,” he added.

Ricketts recognized those who brought the memorial to fruition and asked the crowd to remember all who served, including military families and those who never returned home.

The governor’s appearance was one of his many stops for Veterans Day. Ricketts served breakfast at the Hy-Vee Homefront Event in Omaha, and also made remarks at the Central Nebraska Veterans Memorial Dedication Ceremony in Kearney and the America’s Wall of Honor First Light Ceremony in Omaha.