Mega sports complex wins Kearney voters' OK

Federal stimulus money will help pay for infrastructure and Kearney businessman Paul Younes is donating the 15 acres where the sports complex will be built.

“If you voted against the issue you were in favor of sending $17 million back to Lincoln,” Garner said.

“I feel confident the vote will be successful,” Jasnoch said, “because of the number of different segments of the community who came out to support it. With this place, if you can kick it, shoot it, throw it or hit it you can do it in this new sports facility.”

Kearney is among several Nebraska communities bidding to build mega indoor sports complexes. There also are a number of cities with horse tracks that are planning to build casinos.

Kearney is not bidding for a casino because community leaders want a more family friendly facility.

Sports enthusiasts promoting the Kearney project say there’s a shortage of gym space for the 3,000 youths and adults participating in local sports leagues. In addition to providing space for local sports, the facility will have room for drop-in workouts, and it could accommodate large regional sports events.