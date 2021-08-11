Mega sports complex put into Kearney voters hands following city council input session

It’s anticipated the ball fields will be paid for by the end of 2022 — three years ahead of schedule — so with voter approval, the restaurant tax would be available to fund about 60% of the indoor sports facility’s construction costs plus interest on the general obligation bonds.

In addition to the restaurant tax, the city would tap a special state sales tax turnback, which would cover an estimated 40% of the facility’s construction costs.

It’s anticipated the turnback could generate $15 million or more, but under state statute the turnback cannot pay for more than half of the building costs.

New businesses within 600 yards of the sports facility — including the Crowne Plaza Hotel and Conference Center that hotel operator Paul Younes is building — would be part of a special tax district. They would collect state sales taxes, and the revenue would be turned back to Kearney.

Provisions for the sales tax turnback are contained in LB39, which was created for building sports facilities like the one proposed for Kearney.