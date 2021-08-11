Mega sports complex put into Kearney voters hands following city council input session

KEARNEY — Voters in the city of Kearney will decide in a special election on Dec. 14 whether they support building a large indoor sports facility near the city’s hotel district.
The Dec. 14 ballot will ask voters two questions:
First, voters will be asked if they support issuing up to $34 million in general obligation bonds to build the facility.
Second, voters will be asked if they support extending Kearney’s 1% restaurant tax as part of the plan to repay the bonds.
Tuesday evening, before he and council members voted on the Dec. 14 election, Mayor Stan Clouse said the election would give local voters a feeling of ownership in the decision.
“You open it up to citizens to decide if they want this facility,” Clouse said.
Councilman Bruce Lear was absent Tuesday, but Clouse and council members Randy Buschkoetter, Tami Moore and Jonathan Nikkila voted 4-0 to conduct the election.
Among the facets of the sports facility proposal that has council support is that it wouldn’t create a new tax for the residents of Kearney. Instead, the plan would use revenues from two tax sources paid largely by visitors: the current restaurant tax and a state sales tax turnback.
Voters approved the restaurant tax on food and soft beverages in 2014. It is paying for the $9 million Patriot Park baseball and softball complex. The restaurant tax is scheduled to sunset when Patriot Park is paid for.
It’s anticipated the ball fields will be paid for by the end of 2022 — three years ahead of schedule — so with voter approval, the restaurant tax would be available to fund about 60% of the indoor sports facility’s construction costs plus interest on the general obligation bonds.
In addition to the restaurant tax, the city would tap a special state sales tax turnback, which would cover an estimated 40% of the facility’s construction costs.
It’s anticipated the turnback could generate $15 million or more, but under state statute the turnback cannot pay for more than half of the building costs.
New businesses within 600 yards of the sports facility — including the Crowne Plaza Hotel and Conference Center that hotel operator Paul Younes is building — would be part of a special tax district. They would collect state sales taxes, and the revenue would be turned back to Kearney.
Provisions for the sales tax turnback are contained in LB39, which was created for building sports facilities like the one proposed for Kearney.
In addition to outlining plans to fund construction of the 200,000- to 215,000-square-foot sports facility, City Manager Michael Morgan described how operating expenses of about $900,000 annually would be covered with concessions and other income generated by the facility such as admissions to events and program registrations. The Kearney Visitors Bureau would provide an estimated $300,000 per year in lodging tax revenues for the facility’s operations, and an additional $1 million would be given in private donations at a rate of $50,000 per year — also to help cover operating expenses.
Morgan said the city’s department heads researched operating costs for similar facilities and arrived at the “conservative” $900,000 per year estimate.
Younes owns the 15-acre tract where the sports facility would be built. He intends to donate the land for the facility. The tract is west of the lake by the Cunningham’s on the Lake restaurant and within 600 yards of the Crowne Plaza complex that Younes plans to open on Dec. 15.
The state law to aid sports complexes, LB39, allows state sales taxes collected by new hotels and other businesses in a designated district to be used to build sports complexes. A new business capable of generating significant sales tax collections, such as the Crowne Plaza center, must be within 600 yards of the complex.
It’s anticipated that Crowne Plaza will generate $13 million to $15 million in state sales tax revenue for the project.
There is one other funding source that could help provide infrastructure for the sports facility, Morgan said.
CARES Act stimulus funds of $2.6 million could be used to extend utilities to the sports complex and along two nearby streets: Talmadge Street and Yanney Avenue. They will be paved and will connect the Yanney Heritage Park area and hotel district, along with the sports center.
The council’s vote to conduct the special election on Dec. 14 followed a public hearing in which a handful of citizens offered comments. One citizen asked the council to consider adding an ice rink for hockey. Another person asked if a private facility would be better than the publicly built and funded facility that’s proposed.
Visitors Bureau Executive Director Roger Jasnoch said Kearney is Nebraska’s fourth-largest tourism market, and the sports facility could be a difference maker as the city competes against other Nebraska cities, many of which intend to build casinos.