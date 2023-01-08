Meet Kearney's New Year's babies: Larkin and Stetsyn

KEARNEY – Nathan and Mary Birchler didn’t anticipate delivering Kearney’s first baby of 2023. Mary wasn’t due until Jan. 9.

But on Monday, she was induced, and at 3:06 p.m., Larkin Olivia Rae Birchler was born at Kearney Regional Medical Center, making her this city’s New Year’s baby. The obstetrician was Dr. Amie Jorgensen.

At CHI Health Good Samaritan, Stetsyn Theodore Ryan Golter was the first infant born in 2023. The son of Addyson Matejka and Cauy Golter of Gothenburg, he entered the world at 2:25 p.m. Tuesday. He was delivered by Dr. Jesse Loeffler.

The couple did not want to know their son’s gender before his birth. “Life holds too few surprises these days,” Matejka said.

Matejka was scheduled to be induced Tuesday, so she and Golter arrived at Good Sam at 6 p.m. She was in labor for more than 20 hours.

Golter was a bit reluctant to join Matejka in the delivery room, but he’ll never forget watching his son being born. “It was intense,” he said.

As Good Sam’s New Year’s baby, Stetsyn was given a special onesie along with a snowman hat knitted by a 4-H member.

Matejka is a medical-surgical nurse at Good Samaritan. Golter, who grew up on a ranch in Brady, is a welder at Curbtender in Gothenburg. The couple plan to wed in 2024.

The morning after his birth, Stetsyn was being fussed over by his parents, his maternal grandmother April Seamann of Lincoln and great-grandmother Rhonda Scott of Fremont. Scott’s mother is still living, so Stestyn is a member of the fifth generation of his mother’s family.

“We have lots of girls on our side. I’m glad to have a boy,” Scott said.

Family ties are important for Larkin Birchler, too. She was named for her great-grandfather. The name, chosen by Mary Birchler, means “fierce” and has Gaelic roots. Larkin’s middle names, Olivia and Rae, are the names of grandparents on her father’s side.

Nathan is a nurse in the cardiac cath lab at Kearney Regional Medical Center. Mary is a registered nurse and currently a stay-at-home mother.

The Birchlers will have plenty of help with Larkin’s care. Larkin has four sisters and one brother, ranging in age from 22 to 13. Her oldest sister Mayrene, 22, is a registered nurse in the ICU at KRMC.

“For sure, she was a surprise,” Nathan chuckled. “They will all fight over her.”

