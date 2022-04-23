Meet and greet with editors of Flatwater Free Press Thursday in Kearney

KEARNEY — The public is invited to meet the leaders of the Flatwater Free Press, Nebraska’s first statewide nonprofit news source, at two events Thursday.

Executive Director Matt Wynn and Editor Matt Hansen will greet the public 5-6 p.m. Thursday at the Kearney Chamber of Commerce at 1007 Second Ave. At 6:30 p.m., they will be at Thunderhead Brewing at 18 E. 21st St., where free drink tickets will be provided.

The pair are eager to meet people and discuss story ideas on this “super-informal listening tour.”

“We won’t come in with an agenda. We want to make ourselves as open and accessible as we can,” Wynn said. “Our mission is two-fold: to meet people in Kearney and get some of the best story ideas.”

Wynn, a former investigative team editor for USA Today, said they especially want to hear good feature story ideas, “stories that make Kearney Kearney,” he said. “Some of the best stories we get come from people who are not in positions of power.”

The Flatwater Free Press was launched last September. The online publication comes out every Friday. It has four staff members. Its stories are written by contributing writers, including Lori Potter, a veteran Kearney Hub reporter who retired in March 2021.

Wynn describes the paper as “the first independent, nonprofit, collaborative, purely investigative and enterprise news outlet serving the entire state of Nebraska.”

“Our staff of four is based in the easternmost section of the easternmost city in the state,” Wynn said, referring to the publication’s Omaha office. “This is our way to introduce ourselves and make sure we’re connected. We want to show up around the state and hear stories people want told.”

The men will arrive around noon in Kearney and spend the afternoon meeting privately with 20 leaders of businesses and non-profits and government officials, including Mayor Stan Clouse. Meetings will continue through Friday morning.

The agenda was put together by Roger Jasnoch, executive director of the Kearney Visitors Bureau, and Judi Sickler, executive director and president of the Kearney Area Community Foundation.

Hansen and Wynn also have visited McCook, Norfolk and Nebraska City and plan future stops in Scottsbluff and Hastings. Both men are veteran Nebraska journalists.

During his time at USA Today, Wynn’s investigation into the proliferation of model bills in statehouses was awarded the Goldsmith Prize for Investigative Reporting. He also has worked at the Omaha World-Herald and other newspapers.

Hansen, a Red Cloud native, was the 2015 Great Plains Writer of the Year. He has been a reporter at the Lincoln Journal Star and a reporter and metro columnist at the Omaha World-Herald. He has won multiple state, regional and national awards for investigative stories, feature stories and columns.

He and his wife Sarah Baker-Hansen, a longtime Nebraska food writer and restaurant critic, have written a book, “The Better Half,” examining Nebraska’s finest road trips, restaurants and hidden stories.

People can email story ideas to the Flatwater Free Press at tips@flatwaterfreepress, or submit them anonymously through flatwaterfreepress.org/about-flatwater-free-press/contact-us.