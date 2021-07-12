Medical office building at Kearney's Younes complex seeks city approval

KEARNEY — A medical office building being considered for the Younes Complex in south Kearney will request tax increment financing assistance in order to proceed with the project.
According to Tuesday’s Kearney City Council agenda, hotel owner Paul Younes’ real estate development and rental company, Peanut Butter & Jelly LLC, plans to build the 9,735 square foot medical office building southeast of the intersection of Sixth Avenue and Talmadge Street.
According to a memo from City Finance Director Wendell Wessels, the current valuation of the building site is $496,170. After the building is complete, the new valuation of the improved property would be $1,798,265, or about 2½ times its current value.
Tax increment financing, or TIF, is a subsidy designed to use increased property taxes from a newly developed area to pay for streets, sidewalks and other public infrastructure associated with the development.
TIF often is used to finance the redevelopment of blighted or substandard areas in cities where development has stalled. This puts new structures in the development area, which increases property values and helps city growth.
According to Wessels’ memo, the estimated annual real estate taxes on the improved property would be $23,852. Peanut Butter & Jelly LLC is asking for TIF of $64,058 based on the cost of parking facilities — $39,058 — and removal of an existing garage — at a cost of $25,000 — for a total of $64,058.
Wessels said the city staff is recommending that the council grant the project 90% of the annual increment in real estate taxes, not to exceed the lesser of $64,058 or the certified eligible completed project costs during a 15-year period.
In other business Tuesday, the council will vote whether to buy a parcel at 2010 Ave. B, near the Kearney Police Department’s impound lot for $250,000 from Buffalo Outdoor Power LLC. The city could use the land for possible future expansions of the impound lot or expansion of the Kearney/Buffalo County Law Enforcement Center.
The council also will vote Tuesday whether to approve plans and specifications for a new traffic signal on 11th Street at 15th Avenue.
The new signal will help relieve traffic congestion during peak hours near southwest Kearney’s Kenwood Elementary School. Director of Public Works Andy Harter said the signal would include four-way pedestrian crosswalks and signals. They would allow for the elimination of the current pedestrian traffic signal on 11th Street between 15th and 16th avenues. The new signals could cost from $275,000 to $325,000, according to engineer’s estimates.
Tuesday’s meeting is open to the public and begins at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers at City Hall, 18 E. 22nd St.