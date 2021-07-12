Medical office building at Kearney's Younes complex seeks city approval

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Wessels said the city staff is recommending that the council grant the project 90% of the annual increment in real estate taxes, not to exceed the lesser of $64,058 or the certified eligible completed project costs during a 15-year period.

Wessels said he expects the property will be on the tax rolls in about three years at the projected value of $1,798,265, or about 2½ t imes its current value of $496,170.

In other business Tuesday, the council will vote whether to buy a parcel at 2010 Ave. B, near the Kearney Police Department’s impound lot for $250,000 from Buffalo Outdoor Power LLC. The city could use the land for possible future expansions of the impound lot or expansion of the Kearney/Buffalo County Law Enforcement Center.

The council also will vote Tuesday whether to approve plans and specifications for a new traffic signal on 11th Street at 15th Avenue.

The new signal will help relieve traffic congestion during peak hours near southwest Kearney’s Kenwood Elementary School. Director of Public Works Andy Harter said the signal would include four-way pedestrian crosswalks and signals. They would allow for the elimination of the current pedestrian traffic signal on 11th Street between 15th and 16th avenues. The new signals could cost from $275,000 to $325,000, according to engineer’s estimates.