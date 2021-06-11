'Meant to be:' Lifestyle change leads Kansas Patrolman to new role as Holdrege Police Chief

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Albers spent the past five years in the auto theft division with the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Albers and his wife, Melissa, were looking for a lifestyle change for their family and to live in a smaller community. Melissa is a nurse anesthesiologist, and she began working in February at Phelps Memorial Health Center in Holdrege.

Albers was looking for a position in the area, and he had been in touch with former Holdrege Police Chief Dennis DaMoude when DaMoude mentioned he would be retiring this year.

“I happened to call Chief DaMoude to talk about some other stuff. He mentioned, ‘Hey I’m retiring. Maybe this is something you can look at.’ After doing a little research and thinking on it hard, I ended up putting in for it and it fell into place. It kind of feels like it’s meant to be,” Albers said.

Albers hopes to apply his experience with computers and technology at the Holdrege Police Department.

“I definitely hope to bring us forward a little bit with some computers and technology to assist the officers in their day-to-day work. Hopefully just use my experience from outside of the department to maybe bring a fresh perspective to things. Just being able to work together with these guys and gals to make it a good transition for everybody,” he said.