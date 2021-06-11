'Meant to be:' Lifestyle change leads Kansas Patrolman to new role as Holdrege Police Chief

HOLDREGE — David Albers knew since he was 5 years old that he wanted to be a police officer.
Albers said he would climb out of his babysitter’s backyard to sit next to a patrol car in the neighborhood.
“My dad was a police officer for Oakley (Kan.) PD when I was born up until I was 5 years old. I pretty much at that time was saying I was going to be a police officer. Of course he told me, ‘Well, no, you are going to go be a trooper,’” Albers said.
And he did just that.
Albers was an officer with the Kansas Highway Patrol for almost 21 years before starting as the chief of the Holdrege Police Department on June 1.
Albers grew up in Colby, Kansas, where he attended high school and earned his degree in computer science from Colby Community College. He always had the intention to become a police officer, and he knew technology and computers would play a large role in the future of police work.
He joined the Kansas Highway Patrol in July 2000 at Goodland, Kansas. After three years in Goodland, Albers moved to Wichita where he worked on the Kansas Turnpike. He was promoted to lieutenant and transferred to Pottawatomie County. After a year there, he returned to his role as lieutenant on the turnpike before returning to Pottawatomie County once more.
Albers spent the past five years in the auto theft division with the Kansas Highway Patrol.
Albers and his wife, Melissa, were looking for a lifestyle change for their family and to live in a smaller community. Melissa is a nurse anesthesiologist, and she began working in February at Phelps Memorial Health Center in Holdrege.
Albers was looking for a position in the area, and he had been in touch with former Holdrege Police Chief Dennis DaMoude when DaMoude mentioned he would be retiring this year.
“I happened to call Chief DaMoude to talk about some other stuff. He mentioned, ‘Hey I’m retiring. Maybe this is something you can look at.’ After doing a little research and thinking on it hard, I ended up putting in for it and it fell into place. It kind of feels like it’s meant to be,” Albers said.
Albers hopes to apply his experience with computers and technology at the Holdrege Police Department.
“I definitely hope to bring us forward a little bit with some computers and technology to assist the officers in their day-to-day work. Hopefully just use my experience from outside of the department to maybe bring a fresh perspective to things. Just being able to work together with these guys and gals to make it a good transition for everybody,” he said.
Albers and his family have enjoyed being back in a small town, and he looks forward to building a solid relationship with the Holdrege community.
“We are glad to be here. I’m honored to have been chosen to lead this department. Chief DaMoude has left this department in a great position. Obviously, he has built a relationship with the community that I’m thankful for. I get to take advantage of that now a little bit. That is a great thing to come in and start with,” he said. “My door is always open.”