Meadowlark Elementary students create newspaper to combat pandemic boredom

KEARNEY — The Shelter Central newspaper features recipes, an advice column, crossword puzzles, illustrations, book recommendations and articles featuring people like Sharleen Rapp, a molecular diagnostic coordinator who did the first testing for COVID-19 in Nebraska.
The newspaper is the brainchild of four Kearney youths who created the publication last year during quarantine.
Bella and Emma Zimmerman and Claire and London Farnsworth are neighbors who often play together outdoors. Bella is a fifth grader and Emma, 8, is a third grader at Meadowlark Elementary, and Claire and London are homeschooled. During quarantine, they wanted to find a project to relieve some boredom. Bella, 10, and Claire, 12, are avid readers who also enjoy writing. They decided to put their passions to use by creating a newspaper.
“We thought it would be fun if we had something we could do that other people could read,” Bella said.
London, 9, enjoys drawing and was enlisted to create the art for the paper. The girls made a list of things they’d like to include in their project, including neighborhood news, puzzles, pictures to color and interviews.
The friends focus on making the Shelter Central fun and entertaining. They also include interviews with people such as Claire and London’s dad, Jason, who is the executive director of the Platte River Recovery Implementation Program.
They also interviewed Rapp, Bella and Emma’s aunt who works at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. Bella wanted to interview Rapp because at the beginning of the pandemic her lab had the first COVID-19 test in Nebraska.
The team writes and sketches out each edition, and Claire and London’s dad will make copies of each paper. The girls decided to sell their newspaper to neighbors, family and friends. They have donated and plan to donate a portion of their proceeds to Kearney Area Animal Shelter and Crossroads Mission Avenue.
The girls’ parents weren’t too surprised that the girls found a unique outlet to express their creativity.
“(Bella) does things like this all the time. Her brain is always going, and she is always creating things,” said Anne Zimmerman, Emma and Bella’s mom.
Claire had been wanting to find new outlets for her writing and was craving more writing projects, said Jessica Farnsworth, Claire and London’s mom.
“They put it all together and showed me. I was just like, ‘Wow, I can’t believe you did all this.’ It was fun to see their creativity,” she said. “It was all their initiative, all their ideas. I just got to read the final result. They were very motivated, self-motivated.”
The students’ creativity hasn’t stopped with the Shelter Central. Claire and London have started work on another newspaper called The Cottonwood Times. Isabella records and edits the fifth grade news at Meadowlark Elementary.
Claire and Bella have both noticed improvements in their writing since they began the Shelter Central, and they’ve learned the importance of being organized and working as a team.
“It’s being able to do something fun and still doing it with my friends. We like doing it. It’s fun for us,” Bella said.