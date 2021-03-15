Meadowlark Elementary students create newspaper to combat pandemic boredom

They also interviewed Rapp, Bella and Emma’s aunt who works at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. Bella wanted to interview Rapp because at the beginning of the pandemic her lab had the first COVID-19 test in Nebraska.

The team writes and sketches out each edition, and Claire and London’s dad will make copies of each paper. The girls decided to sell their newspaper to neighbors, family and friends. They have donated and plan to donate a portion of their proceeds to Kearney Area Animal Shelter and Crossroads Mission Avenue.

The girls’ parents weren’t too surprised that the girls found a unique outlet to express their creativity.

“(Bella) does things like this all the time. Her brain is always going, and she is always creating things,” said Anne Zimmerman, Emma and Bella’s mom.

Claire had been wanting to find new outlets for her writing and was craving more writing projects, said Jessica Farnsworth, Claire and London’s mom.

“They put it all together and showed me. I was just like, ‘Wow, I can’t believe you did all this.’ It was fun to see their creativity,” she said. “It was all their initiative, all their ideas. I just got to read the final result. They were very motivated, self-motivated.”