McNally: I try to reassure terrified patients

KEARNEY — For Jane McNally, a registered nurse for four years at Kearney Regional Medical Center, COVID-19 is unlike anything she’s ever seen.
“The past few months have been rough,” said McNally, an ICU nurse. “As an ICU nurse, you know a portion of patients won’t survive, but this is unlike anything I’ve seen before. Once they become inflammatory, it’s like fighting a losing war, but we show up day after day and do everything we can,” she said.
“I never expected to be working during a global pandemic when everyone is trying to find more nurses, more staff and more beds,” she said.
She generally works three 12-hour shifts per week, but these days, she’s putting in four to five 12-hour shifts. “We’re all a little tired,” she said.
When she clocks in early in the morning, she gets reports from the night shift nurses about the patients and their medical histories and conditions.
As of Friday morning, KRMC had 14 COVID-19 patients, but not all were in the ICU. Three were on ventilators.
McNally changes personal protective equipment every time she goes into a different patient’s room. When COVID began in March, changing took her five minutes; now she does it in 90 seconds. She wears the same mask all day.
She has become extremely close to patients’ families.
“I treat them like my parents or my family. I talk to families several times a day, and we get really close. We let families talk on the phone, but when patients require a ventilator, they cannot talk, but all rooms are on the ground level, so we angle the bed so families can stand outside the window and see them,” she said.
Often, she assists when patients need to be intubated to assist with breathing. That requires a team of three, including a respiratory therapist.
“It’s emotionally distressing. Patients will tell you their very last words before you put the breathing tube in. Sometimes those are the last words they will speak,” she said,
“I try to be a reassurance for the patient. They are terrified. They can’t breathe. They are anxious. I tell them, ‘I’m going to make you comfortable and do whatever I can do to support you.’ They can’t see our faces or our eyes very well,” she said. “It’s a great day when we can take the tube out,” she said.
McNally is married to an electrician. They have three children, ages 10, 6 and 3. She changes into street clothes before leaving the hospital. She puts Lysol on her keys, her cellphone, her shoes and all personal items. “Everything. I spray it all down before I head home,” she said.
McNally’s desire to be a nurse was forged in her childhood, when she had many surgeries.
“I was in pain, and I didn’t want to be in the hospital, but I bonded with certain nurses and doctors, so after high school I thought I’d try nursing,” she said. At age 19, she became a licensed practical nurse and has never looked back.
“I loved it,” she said. “Nursing is my passion.”
She is working relentlessly during the pandemic. “We want everyone to wear masks and wash their hands. We don’t want any extra COVID patients,” she said.
