McNally: I try to reassure terrified patients

She has become extremely close to patients’ families.

“I treat them like my parents or my family. I talk to families several times a day, and we get really close. We let families talk on the phone, but when patients require a ventilator, they cannot talk, but all rooms are on the ground level, so we angle the bed so families can stand outside the window and see them,” she said.

Often, she assists when patients need to be intubated to assist with breathing. That requires a team of three, including a respiratory therapist.

“It’s emotionally distressing. Patients will tell you their very last words before you put the breathing tube in. Sometimes those are the last words they will speak,” she said,

“I try to be a reassurance for the patient. They are terrified. They can’t breathe. They are anxious. I tell them, ‘I’m going to make you comfortable and do whatever I can do to support you.’ They can’t see our faces or our eyes very well,” she said. “It’s a great day when we can take the tube out,” she said.