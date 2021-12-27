McMullen death, Kearney sports complex top government stories in 2021

“He baked cinnamon rolls and put on the hot coffee for us. He was a kind soul,” Giffin said.

As chairman of the board McMullen presided over dozens of commissioners meetings. Some involved controversial topics, but he kept the meetings under control and was careful about allowing everyone the opportunity to tell their sides of the issue.

“He was always concerned before we made a decision about how it was going to affect people,” commissioner Sherry Morrow of Kearney said. “One thing I always appreciated about Bill was no matter what was going on, if I had something I wanted to talk about, countywise or not, he would always find the time.”

McMullen was at the center of many Buffalo County issues. One was the tax valuation controversy. McMullen took the lead and drafted a seven-step plan to resolve the valuation issues.

In 2018 when Buffalo County was in the path of a full solar eclipse, he adopted Buffalo County Lake near Ravenna as a pet project.

McMullen saw that the camping and recreation area was groomed and ready when eclipse enthusiasts arrived. His interest in the recreation area continued the rest of his life.