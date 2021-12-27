McMullen death, Kearney sports complex top government stories in 2021

EDITOR’S NOTE: Today is the first installment of a weeklong look at top news stories from 2021. Each of the Hub’s reporters has selected what they believe are the top stories from their coverage areas.
KEARNEY — The death of longtime Buffalo County Board Chairman Bill McMullen of Kearney shocked many of his peers in county government and left elected officials here searching the statutes for the protocol to fill his vacancy.
McMullen’s career as an elected official — along with his untimely death — reverberated across Nebraska and is the top story of 2021 from the Kearney Hub’s government beat, as selected by the Hub’s newsroom.
“He had a public servant’s heart and looked out for Buffalo County’s employees,” said County Clerk Jan Giffin.
A 29-year veteran on the county board, McMullen had served in office since 1992. He was 64 when he died from heart problems in November. As manager of Kearney’s American Legion Club, McMullen enjoyed cooking and, even more, enjoyed serving what he had cooked to people around him, said those who knew him.
Several years ago McMullen instigated an annual event to express appreciation to the county staff members. He and the other commissioners served the food.
“He baked cinnamon rolls and put on the hot coffee for us. He was a kind soul,” Giffin said.
As chairman of the board McMullen presided over dozens of commissioners meetings. Some involved controversial topics, but he kept the meetings under control and was careful about allowing everyone the opportunity to tell their sides of the issue.
“He was always concerned before we made a decision about how it was going to affect people,” commissioner Sherry Morrow of Kearney said. “One thing I always appreciated about Bill was no matter what was going on, if I had something I wanted to talk about, countywise or not, he would always find the time.”
McMullen was at the center of many Buffalo County issues. One was the tax valuation controversy. McMullen took the lead and drafted a seven-step plan to resolve the valuation issues.
In 2018 when Buffalo County was in the path of a full solar eclipse, he adopted Buffalo County Lake near Ravenna as a pet project.
McMullen saw that the camping and recreation area was groomed and ready when eclipse enthusiasts arrived. His interest in the recreation area continued the rest of his life.
The county has accepted applicants to fill McMullen’s vacancy. A three-person panel — County Attorney Sean Eatherton, Treasurer Jean Sidwell and Giffin — will recommend to the board the applicant best suited to complete McMullen’s four-year term, which ends in 2024.
Sports complex
The vote was 4-1 in favor of building a $34 million, 206,000-square-foot mega sports complex near Kearney’s hotel district. According to the plan approved in a mail-in vote in early December, a special district will be formed and businesses in the district will collect a special 1% sales tax, much of which will be returned to Kearney to cover half the cost of building the sports complex.
Among the selling points, the complex will be available on weekdays for local sports. The plan for weekends is to fill the complex with sporting events that attract participants from Nebraska and neighboring states. In addition to being a place to play for Kearney users, the complex will support Kearney’s tourism industry that employs 1,800.
The sports complex will be built as other Nebraska communities rush to build casinos under voter-approved amendments that legalize expanded gambling.
Large projects
At $34.2 million, the city of Kearney’s 13 capital improvement projects for fiscal 2021 were among the most expensive in the city’s history. They also were ambitious and diverse, with three improvements planned at Kearney’s airport, five significant street projects and four park and recreation projects.
Topping the list is the $9 million indoor tennis facility nearing completion at University Village.
Other city of Kearney projects for 2021 were: airport terminal addition, $8 million to $9 million; rehab of airport taxiway, $6 million; repaving Avenue N from 28th to 39th Street, $2.2 million to $3.2 million; Gardens at Yanney Heritage Park, $1.6 million; repaving 31st Street, Avenues D to G, $1 million; expanding airport parking, $950,000; whitewater park, $630,000; pedestrian bridge to Yanney Park, $275,000; updated pedestrian crossings for hike-bike trail, $220,000; splashpad and playgrounds upgrade for Collins Park, $180,000; and repaving Pony Express Road, cost N/A.
Structural repairs for the Second Avenue overpass, estimated at $1.7 million to $2 million, were tabled.
City manager retiring
City Manager Michael Morgan announced in August that he plans to retire in early 2022 after 17 years in Kearney’s top appointed position.
“The council, Kearney’s citizens and the city’s employees have all been supportive. The community is very, very positive and it’s a can-do community,” Morgan said when speaking about the satisfaction he feels in his work.
“Mike’s biggest influence is that the city’s culture is solutions-based. It’s ‘How do we make things happen instead of how do we stop it?’ The list goes on and on of all the positive things that have happened,” Mayor Stan Clouse said about Morgan’s contributions.
Kearney has one of the nation’s lowest unemployment rates and Nebraska’s lowest municipal levy at 14.8 cents.
Airport expansion
Federal stimulus funds soon could be tapped to build a 22,000-square-foot terminal at Kearney Regional Airport. That’s because the current 7,000-square-foot terminal won’t keep pace as passenger volume continues to rise. Through November, enplanements already had exceeded 22,000 — about double the traffic from several years ago when prop-driven 19-passenger aircraft carried passengers to Denver.
Today, 50-passenger jetliners carry travelers to Denver and Chicago. In addition to expanding the terminal, city of Kearney and aviation officials are discussing when the time is right to upgrade to 70-passenger jetliners.
Health ed center
The University of Nebraska Medical Center and University of Nebraska at Kearney have partnered on health career education for decades. That collaboration would expand under a proposal to build an $85 million rural health education complex at UNK where UNMC could train medical professionals to serve rural Nebraska. UNMC and UNK are requesting the state to pay for $60 million of the costs from Nebraska’s $1 billion in federal stimulus funds. Private donors would pay for the remaining $25 million. The Legislature will weigh the Kearney proposal along with many other requests for a cut of the stimulus funds.
Parks improvements
Private-public partnerships, federal stimulus funds and long-range planning combined in 2021 for forward movement on a variety of park improvements: They included Fort Kearny State Recreation Area, Harmon Park Sonotorium, flowers at Yanney Heritage Park, whitewater park on Kearney Water Trail, and the Ravenna Lake.