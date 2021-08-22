 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
McDonalds owners flying Huskers’ new flag for fundraiser
0 Comments
top story

McDonalds owners flying Huskers’ new flag for fundraiser

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

KEARNEY —

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Joining the owner-operators on Tuesday to raise this year’s Husker flag design will be representatives from the Ronald McDonald House in Omaha.

They will raise the new Husker flag at 10:30 a.m. at The Archway, 3060 E. First St.

The event and the giant flag that will be raised are to spread awareness for Big Red Friday, when Husker fans can visit any McDonald’s restaurant in Nebraska to purchase a personal-sized Huskers flag in support of RMHC in Omaha. All proceeds generated on Big Red Friday will stay local, benefitting RMHC families across Nebraska and helping keep families close in a time of need.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Putin gives Merkel flowers as they meet in Kremlin

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Huskers Logo

Huskers Logo

  • Updated

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News