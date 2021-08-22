McDonalds owners flying Huskers’ new flag for fundraiser

Joining the owner-operators on Tuesday to raise this year’s Husker flag design will be representatives from the Ronald McDonald House in Omaha.

They will raise the new Husker flag at 10:30 a.m. at The Archway, 3060 E. First St.

The event and the giant flag that will be raised are to spread awareness for Big Red Friday, when Husker fans can visit any McDonald’s restaurant in Nebraska to purchase a personal-sized Huskers flag in support of RMHC in Omaha. All proceeds generated on Big Red Friday will stay local, benefitting RMHC families across Nebraska and helping keep families close in a time of need.