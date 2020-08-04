KEARNEY — Local McDonald’s restaurants are launching a fundraiser, Fries for School Supplies, to support local teachers. According to a McDonald’s press release,
Kearney’s three locations at 715 Second Ave., 5605 First Ave. and 621 E. 25th St. are listed as participants.
According to the press release, whether this school year is in-person or online, teachers still need support. Through the McDonald’s fundraiser, schools will be able to provide teachers with needed supplies, such as hand sanitizer, whiteboards or hotspots for students.
More than 70 McDonald’s restaurants across Nebraska are participating in the program, launched by local owner-operators of McDonald’s Great Plains Co-op.