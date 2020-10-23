Mauler's 'fun scary' Halloween decorations delight everyone from 2 to 100 years old

KEARNEY — As the sun falls behind the horizon, spooky creatures come to life in a northeast Kearney yard.
Singing pumpkins and ghosts serenade people as they walk through a haunted cornfield with stalks attached to posts and a graveyard on the north sidewalk of 65th Street just off Avenue N. But the seemingly sweet figures are accompanied by not so friendly props — an electronic dog that pops out of its house when you pass by, a ghost hanging out of a well, a green light emitting from under a shuddering coffin lid, haunting scarecrows and bloodied life-size twin dolls in Victorian dresses that rock and giggle — to name just a few.
When walkers or drivers turn the corner, they are introduced to a pirates’ cove and a witches’ station with a projected talking witch.
The spooky, yet delightful, displays were created by Kearney resident Tim Mauler.
Mauler’s mom, Sharon, said, “He’s got an imagination that will never end.”
The Halloween lover has called his haunted yard Mauler Haunt House. He has built it with the help of his wife Keisha, and brother Jeff and his wife Hannah.
“I like the smiles that we get, people from 2 years old to 100 years old driving by here with smiles on their faces and we love it,” he said.
Mauler’s love of Halloween started when he was a kid.
Sharon said her sons started decorating and scaring people on Halloween nights when they were too old to trick or treat.
Mauler said he and Jeff would help their late father Doug with the theatrics at their rural Riverdale home.
“That’s probably his (dad’s) memory was he always made coffins that he would lay in, or he would sit quietly and people would have to come get candy from him,” Mauler said. “And we would always kind of help out with that.”
Mauler and Jeff helped scare kids by hiding in the bushes and lighting smoke bombs, left over from Independence Day, to create fog.
“It was kind of our favorite holiday growing up as a family. It’s carried on from there I guess,” Mauler said.
But Jeff said his brother has taken their passion to a whole new level.
Mauler has added features to his haunted yard every year since he and his family moved to the northeast Kearney home four years ago.
Mauler built many of the stationary props himself. He made creepy papier-mâché jack-o’-lantern heads for most of the scarecrows, and stands for pumpkins and projection boxes. This year he put his ingenuity to the test when brainstorming COVID-19 safe ways to give out candy on Halloween night. His solution was a candy cannon.
“One day I was just sitting out there thinking. I was like holy cow, ‘I’ve got a leaf blower and I had the PVC pipe and I just started messing with it and it worked,’” he said.
Earlier this week, Mauler demonstrated with his children Brynlee, 4, and Everleigh, 2, how he uses his candy cannon. After he drops the candy through a hole in the top of a plywood box, the leaf blower in the back of the box shoots candy through the PVC pipe. Candy is thrown from the garage to the sidewalk.
Mauler started setting up his decorations in early September and finished by the beginning of October for all to enjoy during the month. He added some new props the last couple of weeks to surprise people.
Projections of scary images are turned on until 10:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights.
So far, Mauler estimates that more than 2,000 people have either driven by or walked the sidewalk through his displays this year. Most people have visited on the weekends.
“We’ve had families come through probably five or six times, even more, just to keep up with everything I put out daily,” he said.
On Halloween night, people will get an extra trick when Mauler, his family and friends stage themselves as live props.
“Some of the props that you are seeing now are not going to be here and they’ll come alive Halloween night,” he said.
Mauler said he is open to suggestions for new displays.
“I try and accommodate the neighborhood kids’ suggestions,” he said. “I try not to go too gory and too scary. I try to keep it fairly PG so everyone can love it. I want a fun scary.”
