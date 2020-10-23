Mauler's 'fun scary' Halloween decorations delight everyone from 2 to 100 years old

“One day I was just sitting out there thinking. I was like holy cow, ‘I’ve got a leaf blower and I had the PVC pipe and I just started messing with it and it worked,’” he said.

Earlier this week, Mauler demonstrated with his children Brynlee, 4, and Everleigh, 2, how he uses his candy cannon. After he drops the candy through a hole in the top of a plywood box, the leaf blower in the back of the box shoots candy through the PVC pipe. Candy is thrown from the garage to the sidewalk.

Mauler started setting up his decorations in early September and finished by the beginning of October for all to enjoy during the month. He added some new props the last couple of weeks to surprise people.

Projections of scary images are turned on until 10:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights.

So far, Mauler estimates that more than 2,000 people have either driven by or walked the sidewalk through his displays this year. Most people have visited on the weekends.

“We’ve had families come through probably five or six times, even more, just to keep up with everything I put out daily,” he said.

On Halloween night, people will get an extra trick when Mauler, his family and friends stage themselves as live props.