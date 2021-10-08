Material from wind farm part of Amherst students' projects

The students could work alone or in a group. They had to use at least five washers and one bolt for their project.

“When you look at the projects, you will see all the different directions they went with the same (material). Everything they got out there was pretty much scrap,” Day said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Students made a variety of creations, including a train engine, a semi truck, a sunflower garden stake and decorative pumpkins. Along with the required items, students used other scrap items like railroad spikes or links from chains.

“I’m amazed at what they came up with, so many different things. Some of them found ideas online. I had no restriction to any of that. It’s amazing how they envision it,” Day said.

Senior Ryan McGee wanted to incorporate wheels into his project and chose to make a train engine. It took McGee about a month to finish the train.

“I don’t think it can ever turn out exactly how you expect because there is always something that is difficult, but I’m happy with it,” McGee said.

The projects were on display outside the industrial arts classrooms, and teachers voted on their favorite piece. The winner will receive a batch of Day’s brownies.