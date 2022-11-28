Matching money, friendly competition will benefit nonprofits during Give Where You Live

KEARNEY — Donations of up to $25,000 per donor qualify to receive funds from the Give Where You Live Challenge Match Pool. The Challenge Match Pool is a proportional match. “For example, if the community raises $1,000,000 Thursday, and the Challenge Match Pool is $150,000, every dollar donated will be matched 15%, according to Laurel McKellips, KACF program manager. That means a $100 gift allows the donor’s charity to receive $115.

This year $185,000 in match and prizes will be given to all participating nonprofits. For full details, see the Giving Destinations sheet at www.givewhereyoulive.net.

1. For Good Forever: In a random drawing, one nonprofit that raises over $10,000 will be awarded an endowment fund at the KACF. If the winning organization already has an endowment at KACF, the $10,000 prize will be added to its fund.

2. Discover Local Giving Passport: New this year, each participating nonprofit will have a unique Discover Local Giving Passport stamp at its location Thursday. Visitors can have their passports stamped at any of these locations and drop passports off at the KACF office before 7 p.m. Thursday.

A random drawing will select five winners from all passports turned in. Each winner will receive $250 Buffalo Bucks, and his or her winning charity will get $750.

3. Hashtag Giving Local Success Story: Post your organization’s GWYL success story on Facebook and explain how GWYL helped accomplish something in the past 10 years. Post your success story on Facebook using the hashtag #GivingLocalSuccessStory. Post something new each week to be entered for the weekly drawing.

Next, send a screenshot of your posts each week to andi@kearneyfoundation.org with the following in the subject line: “GivingLocalSuccessStory.” Four randomly-drawn $500 prizes have been in each of the last three weeks, but one more will be presented Thursday.

4. The Power of Ten Prize: Ten separate $110 prizes will go to nonprofits that receive online donations between 10 and 10:10 a.m., and 10 and 10:10 p.m. Thursday.

5. Happy Hour Prize: Three separate donors who give between 5-6 p.m. Thursday will be entered into a random drawing to win $500 for one organization that received their donation.

6. 10-Year Participant Prize: A prize of $1,000, selected by a random drawing, will go to three nonprofits that raise more than $1,000.

7. Golden Tickets Prize: On Thursday, donors will be chosen randomly each hour to designate an additional $300 Golden Ticket for an organization that received their donation.

8. Biggest Percentage Prize: This prize is for the nonprofits with the biggest percentage increase in gifts compared to 2021. First place: $2000; second place: $1000; third place: $500; and fourth place: $200. (Note: A nonprofit cannot be awarded more than the amount GWYL donations bring in.)

9. Under the Umbrella: All KACF nonprofits that raise at least $1,000 and receive more than 10 gifts from GWYL will be entered into a random drawing for a $500 prize.