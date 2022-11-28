 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story
GIVE WHERE YOU LIVE

Matching money, friendly competition will benefit nonprofits during Give Where You Live

Watch as Judi Sickler, Jonathan Nikkula, Jamie Vetter, Steve Barth and Carson Rowh talk about what the foundation means to them and how big of an impact it has on the community.

KEARNEY — Donations of up to $25,000 per donor qualify to receive funds from the Give Where You Live Challenge Match Pool. The Challenge Match Pool is a proportional match. “For example, if the community raises $1,000,000 Thursday, and the Challenge Match Pool is $150,000, every dollar donated will be matched 15%, according to Laurel McKellips, KACF program manager. That means a $100 gift allows the donor’s charity to receive $115.

This year $185,000 in match and prizes will be given to all participating nonprofits. For full details, see the Giving Destinations sheet at www.givewhereyoulive.net.

1. For Good Forever: In a random drawing, one nonprofit that raises over $10,000 will be awarded an endowment fund at the KACF. If the winning organization already has an endowment at KACF, the $10,000 prize will be added to its fund.

2. Discover Local Giving Passport: New this year, each participating nonprofit will have a unique Discover Local Giving Passport stamp at its location Thursday. Visitors can have their passports stamped at any of these locations and drop passports off at the KACF office before 7 p.m. Thursday.

A random drawing will select five winners from all passports turned in. Each winner will receive $250 Buffalo Bucks, and his or her winning charity will get $750.

3. Hashtag Giving Local Success Story: Post your organization’s GWYL success story on Facebook and explain how GWYL helped accomplish something in the past 10 years. Post your success story on Facebook using the hashtag #GivingLocalSuccessStory. Post something new each week to be entered for the weekly drawing.

Next, send a screenshot of your posts each week to andi@kearneyfoundation.org with the following in the subject line: “GivingLocalSuccessStory.” Four randomly-drawn $500 prizes have been in each of the last three weeks, but one more will be presented Thursday.

4. The Power of Ten Prize: Ten separate $110 prizes will go to nonprofits that receive online donations between 10 and 10:10 a.m., and 10 and 10:10 p.m. Thursday.

5. Happy Hour Prize: Three separate donors who give between 5-6 p.m. Thursday will be entered into a random drawing to win $500 for one organization that received their donation.

6. 10-Year Participant Prize: A prize of $1,000, selected by a random drawing, will go to three nonprofits that raise more than $1,000.

7. Golden Tickets Prize: On Thursday, donors will be chosen randomly each hour to designate an additional $300 Golden Ticket for an organization that received their donation.

8. Biggest Percentage Prize: This prize is for the nonprofits with the biggest percentage increase in gifts compared to 2021. First place: $2000; second place: $1000; third place: $500; and fourth place: $200. (Note: A nonprofit cannot be awarded more than the amount GWYL donations bring in.)

9. Under the Umbrella: All KACF nonprofits that raise at least $1,000 and receive more than 10 gifts from GWYL will be entered into a random drawing for a $500 prize.

maryjane.skala@kearneyhub.com

