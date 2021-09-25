Master of Moulage: Holdrege EMT educates others for mass disasters

“We wanted to do it very slow motion, I learned that from doing them in Cozad is to go slow so you learn something. If you just run in and start going, you don’t really learn anything from it,” Marlene explained.

Moulage makes the drill more realistic and allows personnel to deem what is critical and what is not.

“If you saw some of our injuries, it’s like that is really bad but it’s not life threatening. You see like that leg split open. It’s horrible, but it’s not going to kill you,” she said.

The drill allows participants to slow down and assess each injury during triage. An injury that appears particularly gruesome may not be critical, while others with injuries that do not appear as severe may need extra attention.

“If you had someone that had some bruising, maybe on their abdomen or something, you would want to keep checking to make sure there isn’t internal injuries or a bleed,” Marlene said. “If they are up walking around, that doesn’t necessarily mean they are OK. They could be bleeding out and no one even knows, so we always make sure our walking wounded are taken care of.”

The training was helpful for the hospital to plan where to send wounded who are not critically injured to keep the ER open for more severe cases.