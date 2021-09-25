Master of Moulage: Holdrege EMT educates others for mass disasters

HOLDREGE — Marlene Williams pulls apart a cotton ball and adds the fibers to the mock wound on her hand.
Mixed with the fake blood, the cotton takes on the appearance of torn skin tissue. Marlene cuts a small piece of wax off a candlestick and sticks it inside the wound. As she manipulates the wax, it begins to look like a piece of bone piercing through her hand.
Moulage, or the creation of mock injuries, is just one part of mass casualty training. Since 2004, Marlene of Cozad has been teaching mass casualty training and conducting mass casualty drills throughout the state.
Becoming an EMT
Marlene always wanted to be a trauma nurse. She grew up on a farm and ranch near Callaway, and she ended up pursuing a degree in feedlot management.
“The whole time I did that I thought, ‘Why am I not in a nursing program?’” Marlene said.
She married her husband, Tim, who was a spray pilot with his father in Broken Bow. Marlene and Tim moved to Loomis in 1982 to operate the family’s business at the satellite location.
The couple were at a Nebraska football party where she was talking about her educational background and how she had always had a desire to be a nurse. Someone asked Marlene if she would like to volunteer for the fire department.
“I said, ‘I don’t know anything about a fire department.’ He said, ‘We need EMTs.’ I said, ‘Well, I will do that,’” Marlene said.
She joined the fire department in 1983, and she finished the EMT course in 1984. She volunteered with the Loomis Volunteer Fire Department until 2006. She joined Cozad’s fire department in 2003 when the family moved there.
In 2004, Marlene took a preparedness class at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. The class focused on mass casualty training, pandemics and chemical warfare. After the initial training, Marlene took the instructor’s course. She worked as a dietary manager at Loomis Public School, so during the summers she would teach the preparedness class in Nebraska, Iowa and Missouri.
Marlene was most interested in mass casualties, and she received permission to focus on that portion of preparedness. She learned how to do moulage during a mass casualty drill before an air show at Offutt Air Force Base.
“I go in this great big hangar, and there are just stations and stations and stations set up with moulage kits. I thought, ‘Oh, my gosh, how many people?’ And they just kept coming by buses, busloads of people. They’d all get off the bus with their card of what their injury was supposed to be, and so we made them up. That’s how I got better just by doing that,” she explained.
Conducting drills
Marlene began conducting mass casualty training drills in Cozad including multiple vehicle accidents and full-city tornado drills. Mutual aid departments and Nebraska State Patrol all took part in the drills, and each year more people would participate in the training.
“It’s really effective. ... The word would get out. It was like, ‘We want to go to this training.’ You think it through and you put it together, and you learn every year how to do it better for them to learn,” Marlene said.
In 2016, Marlene retired as an EMT in Cozad. She has worked as a full-time EMT at Phelps Memorial Health Center in Holdrege since 2017. This year, she approached PMHC about conducting a drill in Holdrege.
“I missed setting up the mass casualty training. It’s so important,” she said.
Marlene coordinated the event with fellow EMTs Tayler Williams, Wade Williams, Preston Smith and Haven Proud; paramedics Shelby Hudson and Michael Fisher; and EMS Supervisor Miki Nichols. It took four months of planning, and it was held in August at the Holdrege High School. The scene was a bleacher collapse with 41 victims played by volunteers, including Holdrege High School students, PMHC teammates and family members.
Forty-five EMS personnel from PMHC, Holdrege Fire Department, Holdrege Police Department, Bertrand Volunteer Fire and Rescue, Funk Rural Fire Department, Wilcox Volunteer Fire Department, Loomis Volunteer Fire and Rescue, Arapahoe Fire and Rescue and Elwood Fire and Rescue Department participated in the event. Great Plains Air provided helicopter service. Dr. Jeff Berney with Family Medical Specialties and Katie Luthy, PA-C, also assisted at the event.
“We wanted to do it very slow motion, I learned that from doing them in Cozad is to go slow so you learn something. If you just run in and start going, you don’t really learn anything from it,” Marlene explained.
Moulage makes the drill more realistic and allows personnel to deem what is critical and what is not.
“If you saw some of our injuries, it’s like that is really bad but it’s not life threatening. You see like that leg split open. It’s horrible, but it’s not going to kill you,” she said.
The drill allows participants to slow down and assess each injury during triage. An injury that appears particularly gruesome may not be critical, while others with injuries that do not appear as severe may need extra attention.
“If you had someone that had some bruising, maybe on their abdomen or something, you would want to keep checking to make sure there isn’t internal injuries or a bleed,” Marlene said. “If they are up walking around, that doesn’t necessarily mean they are OK. They could be bleeding out and no one even knows, so we always make sure our walking wounded are taken care of.”
The training was helpful for the hospital to plan where to send wounded who are not critically injured to keep the ER open for more severe cases.
“We need to keep these ERs open for our critical. The least injured go the furthest away and the worst of the worst, you put on a helicopter and get them out,” Marlene explained.
Moulage
Marlene has learned a variety of ways to create realistic injuries with wax, latex, makeup and fake blood. She will do up to nine layers of latex to create an injury. Each layer has to dry before applying the next, and it can take a half-hour to an hour to create a wound.
She will use Q-tips to appear as bones or tendons and pieces of white candlestick for bone. There are capsules volunteers can place in their mouths, and when they bite down fake blood will run out of their mouth.
A cherry Alka-Seltzer combined with water can give the appearance of a sucking chest wound. A powder sprinkled on skin and sprayed with water quickly transforms into rivulets of fake blood.
Sometimes the mock injuries can be too much for volunteers. Marlene recalled a drill in Cozad where they had to stop because the volunteer was overwhelmed by the situation.
“That was a lesson learned for us too to spend more time with them (the volunteers), and explain this is going to happen,” she said.
Mass casualty training can help emergency personnel on calls that don’t have as many victims.
“It’s so important. You triage on every call you go. You still have to. You don’t know you are doing it, but you know which (patient) is worse and needs to get out,” she explained.
Since conducting the drill in Holdrege, Marlene already has been asked to organize a drill for next year. She already has ideas about what kind of scenario to create.
“Doing it year after year after year, it just becomes natural for you to want to triage and to make sure you are categorizing that patient right and giving them the right care,” she said.