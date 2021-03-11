Mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic Friday in Lexington

LEXINGTON — The Two Rivers Public Health Department will hold a COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic Friday for employees at the Tyson Foods Plant.

The clinic will administer the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, which requires two shots 21 days apart.

The clinic will be done in partnership with the Lexington Regional Health Center. Vaccinations are not required, but are highly encouraged.

“We’ve had great interest, and we hope this event will encourage even more of our employees to be vaccinated.” said Dave Roemmich, complex manager at the Lexington facility.

People who have registered for a vaccine will be notified as to when to come. People who have not registered can do so at either trphd.org or vaccinate.ne.gov. Registration is required before a shot can be given.

Many employees in the plant developed COVID-19 last spring.

Since then, Tyson invested hundreds of millions of dollars to add protective measures to its facilities, from walk-through temperature scanners and workstation dividers to social distance monitors and always-on testing. It has provided higher pay and benefits.

Cases have tapered off in Dawson County and are on the decline there and elsewhere in this region.

Tyson Foods has added a chief medical officer and plans to pilot health clinics for employees and their families shortly.