Masquerade attracts 275 supporters, raises $45,000 for the Kearney Area Animal Shelter

KEARNEY — Talk about “putting on the dog.”
There were dogs barking, cocktail glasses clinking and partygoers sparkling in rhinestones and feathers from their lavish masks to sequined gowns Friday night at the Ramada Inn.
The gala, called Moonlight Masquerade, attracted more than 275 animal lovers to raise approximately $45,000 for the Kearney Area Animal Shelter.
The ballroom was packed with guests lined up at buffet tables filled with everything from shrimp to turkey. After dining and bidding on the animals and gifts, gala participants danced to live music. There also were booths for couples to have their photo taken or get a caricature drawing for souvenirs.
“The entire evening was a major success, and we raised more money than in previous years, and also were able to adopt all the live dogs that greeted guests,” said Olivia Derr, the executive director of the Kearney Animal Shelter. She explained this was the third year of the masquerade-themed party and credits the shelter’s board of directors for making it possible. The board is led by its President Elizabeth Roetman, Vice President Amy Martinez and Treasurer Nancy Stumme.
Derr added that the annual gala raises awareness of how many homeless animals there are in the community and showed short film stories about several pets with happy-ever-after-lives. There also were live dogs in costumes who visited guests, and all were adopted that night, Derr said.
Also, all of the life-size dogs and cats were purchased. Although the shelter director didn’t have the exact figures in yet, Derr said the dog statue named “Geo,” that was sponsored by First National Bank and painted by Kearney artist Ashton Masek, brought the most money from the live auction.
Second-place winner was a dog named “Bolt Murray,” painted in a skeleton costume by Amy Jacobsen and sponsored by Platte Valley Tap House. Each animal had a different theme, with some looking like real-life dog breeds, and others with colorful slashes of paint or scenic murals on the animal’s sides. And one dog, painted by Jenni Hoffman and sponsored by Heartland Surgery Center, featured a Dalmatian theme with a little bird on its head.
For more information about the Kearney Area Animal Shelter, call 308-237-7387. The shelter is at 3205 W. Highway 30, Kearney, NE 68845.