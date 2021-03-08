Mason City man identified as victim in Saturday plane crash

ANSLEY — A rural Mason City man has been identified as the victim of a plane crash Saturday southwest of Ansley.

At 1:09 p.m. Saturday the Custer County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an overdue plane that left the Mason City area at approximately 6:30 a.m. en route to Holyoke, Colorado. At 4:37 p.m., sheriff’s office received a report from the Civil Air Patrol that a small single-engine plane crash was located in a pasture approximately seven miles southwest of Ansley.

Emergency and law enforcement personnel responded to the area and discovered the plane.

The pilot, Keith A. Walker, 74, of Mason City was the lone occupant and was found dead, according to the sheriff’s office Facebook page.

The cause of the crash is being investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration andthe National Transportation Safety Board.

In addition to the sheriff’s office, the Nebraska State Patrol and volunteer fire departments from Ansley, Broken Bow and Mason City responded.