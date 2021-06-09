Mason City man creates works of art welding hand-cut firepits

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Prices range from $300 to $2,000 for the firepits. Shawn factors in the cost of the propane tanks he purchases from Facebook or wherever he can find them for $200 to $500. Beforehand, customers discuss the size, thickness, customization, coating and whether the firepit will be indoors or outdoors.

“Basically, I draw it up, give them a quote, and they approve it before I even cut it,” Shawn said. “These are heavy-made, and they’re built to last. You’re never going to have to buy another firepit.”

Before pursuing this hobby, Shawn studied welding at Southeast Community College. He started at Marlatt Machine & Welding in Kearney and worked at various shops from there. He also trained welders for a brief time at Grand Island’s Central Community College.

Shawn started R&R Welding 15 years ago from the back of a truck with his father, Robert Racicky. Their shop in Mason City has grown with eight employees after being built up and even enduring a tornado four years ago.

Even after Robert retired five years ago, R&R Welding still offers services, such as mechanical contracting, repairs and fabrication and cutting cedar trees.

R&R Metal Works is the artistic side of the business that offers personalized tumblers, signs, benches and lasered images.