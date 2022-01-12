Masks required by University of Nebraska at Kearney beginning Saturday

KEARNEY — Masks will be required at the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus beginning Saturday.

All UNK students, faculty, staff and visitors are required to wear a mask that covers the nose and mouth inside classrooms, labs and buildings. The mask policy will remain in effect through Feb. 5.

This policy is meant to protect the operations of the university during the current wave of infection. The decision is based on the continued increase in COVID-19 transmission in the state and Buffalo County. According to a press release, the university will continue to review and monitor active cases on campus, in the health department area and Nebraska. UNK’s goal is to lift the policy on Feb. 5 if circumstances warrant.

— Individuals can work unmasked in offices if they are alone in a room.

— Face masks are not required to be worn by on-campus residents when in their own rooms, people eating while seated at their tables and athletes during official practices and competitions.

— Exceptions may be approved for students in learning situations where close contact is required and masks are not feasible. Examples include athletics, music and theater. Contact falconerj@unk.edu for approval.