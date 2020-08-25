Masks required, attendance limited at KPS events, district announces

KEARNEY — Masks will be required and attendance will be limited for Kearney Public Schools athletic events and activities, according to plans released Monday by the district.
Similar to KPS’s Back to School Blueprint, the district has created an athletics and activities blueprint outlining various changes to event formats with plans for green, yellow, orange and red phases. KPS is currently in the yellow phase.
“KHS activities and athletics play an integral role in the growth and day-to-day lives of our students,” said Ryan Hogue, KHS assistant principal and activities director, in a press release. “We have gone over every detail of these activities to make them as safe as possible for the participants and their families. With the help of our students and our great community, we know that we will all do our part so all of our students may experience a successful season in their chosen activity.”
In the current phase, everyone will be required to wear masks for entry. According to the blueprint, they are required to be worn throughout the contest, and social distancing should be observed as much as possible. The same is required of staff and event personnel.
In an effort to reduce crowd numbers at events, each KPS player or participant will be allowed four admission vouchers per event for immediate family members. This includes parents, stepparents, siblings, stepsiblings and grandparents.
These vouchers allow family members to attend, but do not cover admission costs. Family members still will need to pay for a ticket or use an activity pass, Hogue clarified.
Student participants must submit a list of six family members who are eligible to use the vouchers throughout the season. The school activities department will communicate this process to all of the coaches, sponsors, teams and activity groups.
Family members are expected to sit together and maintain physical distancing from other families.
There will be no organized student sections. Students are allowed to attend events if they are a family member of a participating student and have a voucher. They must sit with their family group.
Should a student be a part of a team or group but not currently be participating and wish to attend the event, Hogue said the activities department will handle those situations on a case-by-case basis.
“While we are disappointed in having to limit the number of Bearcat fans and Rowdies, we are excited that our students will be able to compete on the stage, field and court and that all will be in a safe environment,” Hogue said.
Both Kearney fans and opposing team fans also will need to have their temperature checked before entering an indoor event facility. Opposing team fans will not be required to have their temperature taken by KPS for football games, as the stadium has separate entrances and concessions, so visiting teams can abide by their own school’s rules.
Masks are required to be worn by participating students when they are not active, including sitting on the bench or in the locker room.
“Our rule is if you are physically exerting yourself, you can take your mask off,” Hogue explained to the Hub. However, a student may continue to wear the mask if he or she wishes.
A student who has just come off the field and needs to catch his or her breath may wait to wear their mask or gator. In general, Hogue said as long as students are breathing normally, face coverings should be used.
These procedures can change to adapt to current COVID-19 threat levels. Should the district move to the orange phase, for example, concessions would no longer be allowed. Because KHS does not have concession stand responsibilities at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, Memorial Field and Patriot Park, those locations may be exceptions. In the orange phase, events in the KHS Concert Hall and Theater will be limited to parents only.
Operations in the red phase will be determined by the Nebraska School Activities Association.
Hogue clarified that threat levels will follow the district’s risk assessment dial, not the dial released by Two Rivers.
KPS also has fluidity to create separate risk dials for individual schools. According to Hogue, should KHS move to the orange zone, but the middle schools say in the yellow zone, operations would change for KHS activities, but not middle school activities.
The complete KPS Activities and Athletics Event Blueprint is available for review at kearneypublicschools.org.
