Masks required at any place of gathering on UNK campus

KEARNEY — For University of Nebraska at Kearney students, wearing a mask will be as common as lugging around a backpack.
During the 2020-21 school year, UNK faculty, students and visitors are required to wear masks during Phases I and II of their COVID-19 plan.
UNK Student Health supports the protective reasoning behind this decision.
“With all the expression of human speaking and what goes in the air, there’s a lot of growing research to say that you want to wear (a mask) so that the other person is protected from you,” said Wendy Schardt, the director of UNK Student Health and Counseling. “But it’s for both uses. You’re also protecting yourself.”
However, masks are not effective if they are not used properly.
Schardt recommended students have a mask on hand as if it were a separate “appendage.” They must be kept as clean as possible by not sharing masks with others, by having several handy and by replacing damaged masks.
While Student Health keeps the student body informed, UNK is making this protective item accessible.
“Many employees already have their (masks), and students will receive them when they move in,” said Todd Gottula, the senior director of UNK Communications and Marketing. “Off-campus students will also receive masks through a number of distribution points we’ll set up the first week of classes, such as the Union.”
Masks with the UNK Loper logo will also be available for purchase for $5 in the Antelope Bookstore. The limit is set for 10 people in the store at one time.
Starting Aug. 21, people will be required to wear masks in any place of gathering on campus, which includes lobbies, labs, classrooms and grouped offices. The Calvin T. Library will remain open, but only for staff, faculty and students.
In classrooms, students will be 6-feet apart with their professors lecturing at a safe distance of 16-feet where it is possible. Professors are asked to wear transparent masks for students with hearing loss who need to read their lips during lectures.
The mask requirements will be more flexible for classes and activities involving performances and athletics. Other protective equipment will be provided for those situations.
These precautions are set for Phase I, which started Friday. Two weeks must pass for UNK to transition into the next Phase, and the number of COVID-19 cases in the area also will determine which Phase UNK is in.
More information can be found in UNK’s Covid-19 Plan at unk.edu/about/files/unk-plan-to-mitigate-covid-spread.pdf.
Despite the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic, UNK is asking students to cooperate in wearing masks and staying safe.
“We’re prepared to handle every scenario that surfaces,” Gottula said. “We know there’s probably going to be some scenarios we didn’t think of that we’re going to have to be reactionary to. But hopefully, we’ve addressed as many scenarios that could occur as possible and so like we’re prepared to handle any situation that’s thrown at us when it comes to the quarantining and distancing.”
