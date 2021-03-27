Masks, quarantines, just some similarities between 1918 Spanish flu and COVID-19

KEARNEY — Medicine has changed a lot in 103 years, but not human nature.
So says Larry Hardesty, retired dean of the Calvin T. Ryan Library at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. He has compared the Spanish flu epidemic of 1918-19 to the COVID-19 pandemic, now in its 13th month.
Comparing the two is like “comparing apples and oranges,” he said. The Spanish flu primarily killed babies, young adults between ages 21 and 35, and people older than 75, while most COVID-19 fatalities are generally older than 65.
But just like today, the Spanish flu had its quack cures, conspiracy theories, futile political interventions, and anti-mask, anti-quarantine and anti-vaccine elements.
Pig farm origins?
Like today, when some believe COVID-19 began with bats in China, some said the early 1900s virus began at a pig farm in Kansas, but even the medical community doubted that theory, Hardesty said.
The Spanish flu first appeared at Camp Funston near Fort Riley, Kansas, in spring 1918. It was dubbed the Spanish flu only because when it began in Europe during World War I, its outbreak was censored in Germany, France, Great Britain and the U.S. news was not censored in Spain, hence the name of the new virus.
“Even the Kearney Hub was somewhat constrained in its coverage,” Hardesty said.
Conspiracy theories about the Spanish flu were rampant in 1918-19. Some people said German submarines had brought the virus ashore in Spain and the United States. Other rumors said a mysterious German ship had sprayed a mist into Boston Harbor, where the virus was particularly bad.
Some said German spies had infiltrated the Army Medical Corps and spread the flu via hypodermic shots. Supposedly, the spies had been discovered and executed by firing squad.
Others said that aspirin, manufactured by the German drug company Bayer, had put something in the aspirin. However, by 1917, Bayer’s patent had expired and by the time the flu broke out, it was being manufactured by many generic drug companies.
The American branch of Bayer eventually purchased ads to assure the public that its product was “completely under American control.”
Other conspiracy theories tied the virus to the use of poison gas by the Germans and rotting bodies left on the battlefields.
Quack treatments?
Advocates urged eating raw onions, wearing garlic and consuming large quantities of brown sugar.
Some ads touted the curative powers of Tanlac, a patent medicine containing about 16% to 18% alcohol.
The Kearney Hub ran an ad for Hill’s Cascara Quinine, adding, “No Opiate in Hill’s.” This medicine included acetophenetidin, which the FDA banned in 1983 because of its carcinogenic and kidney-damaging properties. It also included cascara sagrada (an herbal remedy used in some laxatives), quinine sulfate (an anti-malaria drug), aloin (a laxative), aspirin (the miracle drug of the time) and ephedrine sulfate (a stimulate used now sometimes to prevent low blood pressure).
“All in all, it was a dubious brew that did not prevent or cure the influenza and probably did little to alleviate its symptoms,” Hardesty said. Another physician described the drug as “dangerous and useless.”
Physicians did anything they could to try to save lives, Hardesty said. An Italian doctor gave intravenous injections of mercuric chloride.
One injected hydrogen peroxide intravenously into 25 patients in severe pulmonary distress in an effort to get oxygen into the blood. Twelve of those patients died, but that physician claimed success.
“Most of the supposed cures were no more than placebos at best,” Hardesty said.
Nebraska: Quarantine
Just like today, quarantine was considered the best way to stop the spread of the Spanish flu, so Nebraska, like many states, instituted statewide bans.
On Oct. 7, 1918, Nebraska closed schools, churches, pool halls and most other places, but politicians, especially, resisted because it was an election year and they wanted to campaign to large crowds.
But, notes Hardesty, “Denial and influenza fatigue are nothing new.”
A two-week statewide ban took effect Oct. 22-Nov. 2, 1918. On Oct. 26, the Kearney Hub proclaimed that the Spanish flu was “under control” because there had been no new cases or deaths for two days, but on Oct. 30, the Kearney city physician reported four new cases.
Two days later, the state board of health reported 40,000 new cases in Nebraska.
The statewide ban was lifted Nov. 1, 1918, to allow campaigning for upcoming elections. On Nov. 8, the Kearney Rotary Club had perfect attendance at a meeting, and on Nov. 14, the club’s 28 members and their wives held a banquet at the opera house.
Statewide bans came and went until mid-December.
“Businessmen lobbied to repeal the ban on public gatherings because it was destroying their businesses, but there is plenty of evidence of people getting together anyway,” Hardesty said.
Doctors scoff at quarantines
Even doctors questioned quarantines. On Dec. 12, 1918, the Kearney Hub quoted a Dr. Woods Hutchinson: “The closing of all public places is a relic of barbarism and no value whatsoever.”
That same issue of the Hub states that Dr. C.K. Gibbons, a former health officer of Kearney, “ ... states that the epidemic ... is an aggravation of what we have heretofore called grippe, is not the virulent form of flu, and that many deaths are caused more by fear than by any necessary fatal phrase of the disease. Fear is a ‘state of mind.’ A community quarantine intensifies this condition of the mind.”
The Hub continued: “Common sense suggests that all of us should exercise precautions, employ necessary safeguards, use common sense, go about our occupations as usual and promptly ‘knock off’ the moment anything in the nature of a cold develops. And finally, don’t get panicky.’”
The Kearney Industrial School bragged about no cases due to good health conditions, but 14 students came down with the flu shortly after that, Hardesty found. There was also a pushback against masks, which usually were made of gauze.
And on Dec. 12, 1918, The Hub reported a decline in deaths, but below that, an article reported the death Mrs. Edna May Fouch, age 21 or 22, due to the Spanish flu. “She was in good health several days ago when a cold was contracted, influenza developed and pneumonia followed.”
Fuzzy death stats
Nebraska’s Spanish flu death rate as of Dec. 17, 1918, was officially 2,807. That’s similar to the state’s COVID-19 death rate of 2,159, as of Thursday morning, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.
But the February 1919 issue of the State of Nebraska Medical Journal estimated the state’s Spanish flu death toll between 25,000 and 30,000. It was said many physicians were too busy to report cases.
So far, death rates were higher in the Spanish flu than in the 13 months of COVID. Worldwide, the 1918-19 virus affected an approximately 500 million people and killed an estimate 50 million. In the U.S., which then had 103 million people, the Spanish flu killed an estimated 550,000 to 675,000 people.
As of this week, the U.S. is approaching 550,000 COVID-19 deaths among its 328 million people. Hardesty credits today’s increased medical knowledge, ventilators and other technology for keeping it below Spanish flu figures.
Some medical experts believe descendants of the 1918 H1N1 virus make up the influenza viruses prevalent today.
But numbers aren’t the whole story. People’s lives are, too.
Ravenna and North Platte were hard hit, possibly because it was a railroad crew switching location. Lincoln County had 200 to 250 deaths, or 1% of the population.
“North Platte was a train crew switching town, so crews would come in, and if they were sick, they could have stayed long enough to spread the virus,” Hardesty said.
Hardesty’s grandmother had the flu, and it supposedly changed her personality for the rest of her life, like many of the “long-haul” effects of COVID-19 survivors.
“The towns in Nebraska (and cities across the country) who kept the bans on longer were less impacted by the 1918-1919 virus. Today’s debates seem reminiscent of the debates of 100 years ago,” he said.
Most pandemics last about a year, Hardesty said. Thanks to vaccinations, that could apply to COVID-19, too.