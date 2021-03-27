Masks, quarantines, just some similarities between 1918 Spanish flu and COVID-19

Two days later, the state board of health reported 40,000 new cases in Nebraska.

The statewide ban was lifted Nov. 1, 1918, to allow campaigning for upcoming elections. On Nov. 8, the Kearney Rotary Club had perfect attendance at a meeting, and on Nov. 14, the club’s 28 members and their wives held a banquet at the opera house.

Statewide bans came and went until mid-December.

“Businessmen lobbied to repeal the ban on public gatherings because it was destroying their businesses, but there is plenty of evidence of people getting together anyway,” Hardesty said.

Doctors scoff at quarantines

Even doctors questioned quarantines. On Dec. 12, 1918, the Kearney Hub quoted a Dr. Woods Hutchinson: “The closing of all public places is a relic of barbarism and no value whatsoever.”

That same issue of the Hub states that Dr. C.K. Gibbons, a former health officer of Kearney, “ ... states that the epidemic ... is an aggravation of what we have heretofore called grippe, is not the virulent form of flu, and that many deaths are caused more by fear than by any necessary fatal phrase of the disease. Fear is a ‘state of mind.’ A community quarantine intensifies this condition of the mind.”