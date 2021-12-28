Masks for Kearney Public Schools students top education story of 2021

“At the Hanny Arram Center for Success, we are serving our middle and high schools and giving them a nontraditional educational experience. One of the things we pride ourselves on is we meet our students where they are at, and we help them get to where they want to be. That is one of the main principles we guide ourselves on here,” said Principal Jason Owens. “Every kid comes here at different places either educationally or social/emotionally, we meet them at that point and help them devise a plan to help them get to where they want to be and where they want to go.”