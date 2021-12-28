Masks for Kearney Public Schools students top education story of 2021

KEARNEY — After initially deciding to implement a mask mandate Sept. 7 due to an increase in COVID-19 cases, the Kearney Public Schools Board of Education chose to not require masks for KPS students and staff members.
The KPS school board heard the input from more than 40 people, including 10 medical professionals, during the nearly six-hour meeting in September. The decision not to require masks at KPS is the top story of 2021 from the Kearney Hub’s education beat, as selected by the Hub’s newsroom.
During the board meeting, Dr. Rob Messbarger with Kearney Family Practice Associates told the board how the transmissibility of the delta variant of COVID-19 is much higher, and there have been higher levels of hospitalization of children because of its transmissibility.
Many parents asked the board to let them decided what is best for their children, while others asked the board to listen to the advice of medical professionals who spoke in favor of masks.
The board chose to continue the school’s Return to School plan with KPS operating in the green, which includes a remote learning option.
“I have been in many classrooms this fall, and there are children in every room choosing to wear a mask,” said KPS Superintendent Kent Edwards in an email following the board meeting to parents and community stakeholders. “I recognize this decision (about the mask mandate) will not appease all parents. We will not all agree, but we must move forward and get to the business of learning.”
Nebraska State Board of Education proposed health education standards
A draft of proposed health education standards for public schools by the Department of Education in March stirred up controversy throughout the state this year. The proposed standards, particularly the section on human growth and development, drew the attention from school districts, parents and government officials, including Gov. Pete Ricketts.
Hundreds of people crowded into the Holiday Inn and Convention Center in Kearney for the Nebraska State Board of Education meetings in May and June. At the June meeting, 148 people signed up to speak during the public comment section; most voiced their opposition about the proposed standards.
After choosing to create a second draft of the standards in June to address the concerns, the state board of education chose to halt development of the standards altogether in September.
Kearney Public Schools Health Education Committee is reviewing the school’s health education standard. The committee evaluated the current standards, how they are implemented and if they need to be adjusted. Once they finalize the standards, they will present the proposal to the KPS Board of Education for approval.
KPS Board of Education President Kathy Gifford recognized that the K-12 curriculum is typically reviewed every seven years. It’s been nine years since the health standards were reviewed, she said.
“We really based it off our last standards. Everything we have done so far has really been driven by what we previously have done,” Feusner said. “We just took our basic standards we have had for years and really just identified how we are teaching that throughout and what we have been doing for many years. We are currently not looking and we did not look at any of the current standards that have been discussed at the state level with our committee board.”
Minden Public Schools Board of Education member removed from office
A Minden Public Schools Board of Education member was removed from the school board in a special meeting in April due to consecutive absences.
The board passed a reaffirmation of the Back to School Resolution in March, which was passed by the board of education in August 2020, and required all school board members to wear a mask from the time they enter any school building, during school board meetings and until they exit any and all school buildings. The resolution stated it is to prevent a disruption to the school environment and operations.
If a board member refused to abide by this requirement, the board may vote to count that board member as an unexcused absence from the meeting. Sinsel refused to wear a mask at the April school board meeting, and she was arrested by Minden Police after becoming disorderly and disruptive, according to a resolution to remove a board member passed by the Minden Board of Education.
In May, Darcie J. Reed of Heartwell was sworn in as a member of the Minden school board in order to fill the vacancy left by Sinsel’s removal.
Sinsel was charged with trespassing and disturbing the peace in Kearney County Court and Kearney County District Court. The charges were dismissed in both cases.
In November, Sinsel filed a lawsuit against all current members of the MPS school board and Superintendent Jim Widdifield, claiming she was unlawfully prevented from participating in school board meetings and then removed as a member of the school board.
Kearney Public Schools superintendent to retire
KPS Superintendent Dr. Kent Edwards will retire June 30. Edwards has served as the superintendent at the school for six years.
After teaching and working as an assistant principal and principal in Nebraska, Edwards moved to Georgia with his family. He served as superintendent, assistant superintendent and principal in Carrollton, Georgia, before taking the position as Kearney’s superintendent.
One of the things Edwards is most proud of about his six years as superintendent at KPS are the leadership positions that have been filled.
“We have 35 upper-level administrative positions in the Kearney Public School systems. We have 883 employees. Of the 35 upper-level leadership positions, 25 of those in my six years are new to that position. I think it’s in very capable hands,” he said.
During his tenure, the school opened the Hanny Arram Center for Success, developed the first District Strategic Plan and formed the Tri-City Education Alliance with Hastings and Grand Island school systems.
Upon his retirement, Edwards plans to return to Georgia with his wife, Janine, to be near their two sons and grandchildren.
“It’s the first time in my life I have a blank slate. I can do anything I want to do, go anywhere I want to go,” he said.
Kearney Public Schools Hanny Arram Center for Success opens
Eighty-seven nontraditional students in grades 6-12 began school this fall at KPS’s Hanny Arram Center for Success.
The specialized school focuses on improving education opportunities with specific target support for KPS students in grades 6-12. Students work with instructional staff members and utilize computer-assisted instruction to master the skills necessary to meet academic standards. The district intends to offer various flexible alternative educational programs, therapeutic support, support for suspended students, a 6-12 virtual academy and tutoring.
“At the Hanny Arram Center for Success, we are serving our middle and high schools and giving them a nontraditional educational experience. One of the things we pride ourselves on is we meet our students where they are at, and we help them get to where they want to be. That is one of the main principles we guide ourselves on here,” said Principal Jason Owens. “Every kid comes here at different places either educationally or social/emotionally, we meet them at that point and help them devise a plan to help them get to where they want to be and where they want to go.”
In January, KPS and the Arram family announced an agreement to acquire property for the purpose of opening a nontraditional education and therapeutic center for students. In April, the Essam and Barbara Arram family donated $250,000 to KPS to remodel and finish construction on the 6,485-square-foot basement to create a tutoring center and large flexible learning area.