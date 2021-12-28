 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Masks for Kearney Public Schools students top education story of 2021
0 Comments
featured top story

Masks for Kearney Public Schools students top education story of 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
KPS board of education meeting

Kearney Public Schools parents and community members gathered earlier this year at the Kearney High School Concert Hall and Theater to express their opinions on multiple items in the board’s agenda, including the budget and a possible mask mandate for the public schools.

 Kearney Hub file

EDITOR’S NOTE:

This is another installment of year-end stories presented by the Kearney Hub staff writers.

KEARNEY — After initially deciding to implement a mask mandate Sept. 7 due to an increase in COVID-19 cases, the Kearney Public Schools Board of Education chose to not require masks for KPS students and staff members.

The KPS school board heard the input from more than 40 people, including 10 medical professionals, during the nearly six-hour meeting in September. The decision not to require masks at KPS is the top story of 2021 from the Kearney Hub’s education beat, as selected by the Hub’s newsroom.

During the board meeting, Dr. Rob Messbarger with Kearney Family Practice Associates told the board how the transmissibility of the delta variant of COVID-19 is much higher, and there have been higher levels of hospitalization of children because of its transmissibility.

Many parents asked the board to let them decided what is best for their children, while others asked the board to listen to the advice of medical professionals who spoke in favor of masks.

The board chose to continue the school’s Return to School plan with KPS operating in the green, which includes a remote learning option.

“I have been in many classrooms this fall, and there are children in every room choosing to wear a mask,” said KPS Superintendent Kent Edwards in an email following the board meeting to parents and community stakeholders. “I recognize this decision (about the mask mandate) will not appease all parents. We will not all agree, but we must move forward and get to the business of learning.”

Nebraska State Board of Education proposed health education standards

A draft of proposed health education standards for public schools by the Department of Education in March stirred up controversy throughout the state this year. The proposed standards, particularly the section on human growth and development, drew the attention from school districts, parents and government officials, including Gov. Pete Ricketts.

State Board of Education

Nebraska Commissioner of Education Matthew Blomstedt gives a report on the proposed health education standards process at the Nebraska Board of Education meeting in June at the Holiday Inn and Convention Center in Kearney.

Hundreds of people crowded into the Holiday Inn and Convention Center in Kearney for the Nebraska State Board of Education meetings in May and June. At the June meeting, 148 people signed up to speak during the public comment section; most voiced their opposition about the proposed standards.

After choosing to create a second draft of the standards in June to address the concerns, the state board of education chose to halt development of the standards altogether in September.

Kearney Public Schools Health Education Committee is reviewing the school’s health education standard. The committee evaluated the current standards, how they are implemented and if they need to be adjusted. Once they finalize the standards, they will present the proposal to the KPS Board of Education for approval.

KPS Board of Education President Kathy Gifford recognized that the K-12 curriculum is typically reviewed every seven years. It’s been nine years since the health standards were reviewed, she said.

“We really based it off our last standards. Everything we have done so far has really been driven by what we previously have done,” Feusner said. “We just took our basic standards we have had for years and really just identified how we are teaching that throughout and what we have been doing for many years. We are currently not looking and we did not look at any of the current standards that have been discussed at the state level with our committee board.”

Minden Public Schools Board of Education member removed from office

A Minden Public Schools Board of Education member was removed from the school board in a special meeting in April due to consecutive absences.

Katie Sinsel

Minden Public Schools Superintendent Jim Widdifield asked former Board of Education member Katie Sinsel, left, to wear a mask or to leave the school before the school board’s meeting in May. Sinsel has filed a lawsuit against Widdifield and all current members of the school board for unlawfully being prevented from participating in school board meetings and then removed as a member of the board.

The board passed a reaffirmation of the Back to School Resolution in March, which was passed by the board of education in August 2020, and required all school board members to wear a mask from the time they enter any school building, during school board meetings and until they exit any and all school buildings. The resolution stated it is to prevent a disruption to the school environment and operations.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

If a board member refused to abide by this requirement, the board may vote to count that board member as an unexcused absence from the meeting. Sinsel refused to wear a mask at the April school board meeting, and she was arrested by Minden Police after becoming disorderly and disruptive, according to a resolution to remove a board member passed by the Minden Board of Education.

In May, Darcie J. Reed of Heartwell was sworn in as a member of the Minden school board in order to fill the vacancy left by Sinsel’s removal.

Sinsel was charged with trespassing and disturbing the peace in Kearney County Court and Kearney County District Court. The charges were dismissed in both cases.

In November, Sinsel filed a lawsuit against all current members of the MPS school board and Superintendent Jim Widdifield, claiming she was unlawfully prevented from participating in school board meetings and then removed as a member of the school board.

Kearney Public Schools superintendent to retire

KPS Superintendent Dr. Kent Edwards will retire June 30. Edwards has served as the superintendent at the school for six years.

Kent Edwards

Dr. Kent Edwards will retire June 30 from his role as Kearney Public Schools superintendent. Edwards has served as superintendent at KPS for the past six years.

After teaching and working as an assistant principal and principal in Nebraska, Edwards moved to Georgia with his family. He served as superintendent, assistant superintendent and principal in Carrollton, Georgia, before taking the position as Kearney’s superintendent.

One of the things Edwards is most proud of about his six years as superintendent at KPS are the leadership positions that have been filled.

“We have 35 upper-level administrative positions in the Kearney Public School systems. We have 883 employees. Of the 35 upper-level leadership positions, 25 of those in my six years are new to that position. I think it’s in very capable hands,” he said.

During his tenure, the school opened the Hanny Arram Center for Success, developed the first District Strategic Plan and formed the Tri-City Education Alliance with Hastings and Grand Island school systems.

Upon his retirement, Edwards plans to return to Georgia with his wife, Janine, to be near their two sons and grandchildren.

“It’s the first time in my life I have a blank slate. I can do anything I want to do, go anywhere I want to go,” he said.

subhead in story Kearney Public Schools Hanny Arram Center for Success opens

Eighty-seven nontraditional students in grades 6-12 began school this fall at KPS’s Hanny Arram Center for Success.

The specialized school focuses on improving education opportunities with specific target support for KPS students in grades 6-12. Students work with instructional staff members and utilize computer-assisted instruction to master the skills necessary to meet academic standards. The district intends to offer various flexible alternative educational programs, therapeutic support, support for suspended students, a 6-12 virtual academy and tutoring.

Hanny Arram Center

The Hanny Arram Center for Success for Kearney Public Schools at 3907 Sixth Ave. is designed to be a nontraditional education and therapeutic center for students with different programs that focus on improving educational opportunities with specific targeted support for KPS students in grades 6-12.

“At the Hanny Arram Center for Success, we are serving our middle and high schools and giving them a nontraditional educational experience. One of the things we pride ourselves on is we meet our students where they are at, and we help them get to where they want to be. That is one of the main principles we guide ourselves on here,” said Principal Jason Owens. “Every kid comes here at different places either educationally or social/emotionally, we meet them at that point and help them devise a plan to help them get to where they want to be and where they want to go.”

In January, KPS and the Arram family announced an agreement to acquire property for the purpose of opening a nontraditional education and therapeutic center for students. In April, the Essam and Barbara Arram family donated $250,000 to KPS to remodel and finish construction on the 6,485-square-foot basement to create a tutoring center and large flexible learning area.

ashley.bebensee@kearneyhub.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Hardened lava removed from La Laguna Cross on La Palma Island

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kearney man accused of kidnapping Nebraska Probation officer
Local News

Kearney man accused of kidnapping Nebraska Probation officer

  • Updated

Shawn W. Smith, 35, of Kearney is charged in Buffalo County Court warrant with felony kidnapping, robbery, terroristic threats, and flight to avoid arrest, and misdemeanor third-degree assault and driving under the influence of alcohol-first offense in the incident.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News