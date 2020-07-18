The basic job of workers for Hagan Detasseling, shown walking Wednesday morning from buses to a cornfield south of Funk’s Cooperative Producer…

Hagan Detasseling

Owners: Brian and Hallie Hagan of Kearney

Other family workers: Son, Brogan, of Woodland Park, Colorado, and daughter, Hattie, of Denver, who are using vacation time from their full-time jobs

Years in business: 17

Full-time jobs: Brian, physical education teacher at Sunrise Middle School and assistant wrestling coach at Kearney High School; Hallie, media specialist at Buffalo Hills Elementary School

Contracted by: Bayer Crop Science (Monsanto) seed production plant in Kearney

Work region: Cornfields in the Holdrege, Funk, Axtell and Minden areas

2020 crew: 180, mostly ages 13-22 and older “checkers,” recordkeepers and bus drivers

Transportation: Five rented buses

Work time: Started Tuesday and will go 5:30 a.m. to early afternoon daily for approximately three weeks

Potential earnings: $600-$900 for new crew members; $3,000 or more for veteran employees during three weeks