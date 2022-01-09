Mary Beth Lowe talks history at Buffalo County Historical Society’s Fabulous Friday

KEARNEY — Mary Beth Lowe will be the next presenter at Buffalo County Historical Society’s Fabulous Friday.
The event will take place at 2 p.m. Jan 14 in the new West Wing of the Family History Center in Kearney. Lowe’s program will focus on the history of BCHS and Trails & Rails Museum. Participants will get the chance to see how BCHS and the museum has grown in nearly 50 years.
If unable to attend in person, the program can be viewed live on Facebook at https://fb.me/e/1gIhKJmkW.
