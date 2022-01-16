 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Martin Luther King Jr. Day will alter Kearney's refuse collection schedule
Martin Luther King Jr. Day will alter Kearney's refuse collection schedule

KEARNEY — The city of Kearney Sanitation Division has announced changes that will be in effect for the refuse collection system and the Kearney Area Solid Waste Agency Landfill because of Monday’s Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

Residential Collection:

- Trash collection will be delayed one day, except Friday’s collection, which will remain on schedule.

- Recycling will be collected on schedule. (Have the container at the curb by 7 a.m. for collection.)

Commercial Collection:

- Trash collection scheduled for Monday will be collected Tuesday.

- Recycling collection scheduled for Jan. 21 will remain on schedule.

Closings:

- The Kearney Area Recycling Center will be closed Monday.

- The Solid Waste Agency Landfill will close at 1 p.m. Monday.

