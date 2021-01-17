Martin Luther King Jr. Day changes trash collection schedule

KEARNEY — The city of Kearney Sanitation Division has announced several changes will be in effect for the refuse collection system and the Kearney Area Solid Waste Agency Landfill because of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday on Monday.

Residential Collection

- Trash collection will be delayed one day, except Friday’s collection, which will remain on schedule.

- Recycling will be collected on schedule. Customers are to have containers at the curb by 7 a.m. for collection.

Commercial Collection

- Trash collection scheduled for Monday will be collected Tuesday.

- Recycling collection scheduled for Jan. 22 will remain on schedule.

Closings

- The Kearney Area Recycling Center will be closed on Monday.