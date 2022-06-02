MarkeTech of Kearney to teach cottage industries how to sell like Fortune 500 companies

KEARNEY — Understanding what customers really want is the key to success for any business, and the headliner for the MarkeTech 2022 conference later this month in Kearney will share strategies of the best marketing approaches.

Maria Elena Duron of Houston will kick off the June 21-22 event at the Younes Conference Center South. The annual conference was created to help Nebraska’s cottage industries learn effective ways to market their wares. However, MarkeTech now is attracting larger businesses — a testament to the effectiveness of what they’ve learned at the conference put on by GROW Nebraska.

“The thing I love about the internet is that it’s pretty much leveled the playing field. With internet, if you’re a savvy marketer you can look like a Fortune 500 company,” said Janell Anderson Erke, CEO of the nonprofit GROW Nebraska.

Anderson Erke said MarkeTech gives Nebraska entrepreneurs an opportunity to learn from some of the best in online marketing and sales.

“The speakers we bring are the kind that Nebraskans wouldn’t see unless they went to a national conference,” she said.

Duron, the headliner for the conference, is a digital marketing professional with more than 18 years of experience working to ensure that businesses understand their ideal customer and how to succeed online.

According to MarkeTech’s promotional literature, Duron helps both small and large businesses recognize where their customers spend time, how they make decisions, and how to identify best practices for customer conversions. She has over a dozen years of experience in international eCommerce, and has been highly recognized by the state of Texas and by the Grow with Google Program.

The title for Duron’s keynote session is “Market in Moments.”

Other presenters are lined up so that MarkeTech meshes marketing and technology into two days of engaging educational training, presentations and networking opportunities for small and large businesses, according to GROW Nebraska’s promotional pitch.

Headliners for the 2022 event include Whole Foods, Runza, Russ’ B&R, Allo, Ward Laboratories, Turner Technology and more. Attendees will be able to choose from four tracks: social media and marketing, small business resources, website and Google, and eCommerce.

Among the four tracks, MarkeTech will feature over 20 different speakers from across Nebraska and surrounding areas.

In addition to Duron, participants in a panel discussion titled “All Big Businesses Start Small,” will be Donald Everett Jr. of Runza, Tanna Hanna from Allo, Marty Jarvis of Russ’s B&R, and Ray Ward of Ward Laboratories. During the panel these expert business leaders will talk through their biggest challenges, identify how to cultivate customer service, how to do more with less, and navigate eCommerce.

MarkeTech’ Resource Roundtable will feature experts who “know how to tap assistance” at the state level, organizers said. Participants will be Chuck Beck of the Nebraska Business Development Center, Kelly Gewecke of Nebraska Department of Economic Development, Jim Reiff of Nebraska Enterprise Fund, and Shawn Kaski of Rural Prosperity. Conference participants are invited to bring projects and ideas, or learn about what resources are available to them in Nebraska and surrounding areas.

Homegrown experts from Kearney also will share their expertise, including Lori Cody of Inspirata LLC., Cory Morris of Morris Better Bookkeeping, David Lano of Control Yours, and Martin Hobleman of Maverick Marketing.

Anderson Erke said GROW Nebraska is anticipating about 300 participants on June 21-22. That’s an increase compared to attendance in 2021, she said.

For more information about MarkeTech 2022 or to register, visit marketechconference.com.