MarkeTech 2023 conference focuses on tourism, marketing

KEARNEY – Registration for the 2023 MarkeTech + Agritourism & Adventure Travel Workshop is now open. This year, Nebraska Tourism is combining its workshop with GROW Nebraska’s MarkeTech Conference.

The pre-conference will be March 1 at Mac’s Creek Winery, and the conference will be held March 2 at the Younes Conference Center South in Kearney. This conference is ideal for Nebraskans looking to start, grow and market successful agritourism, ecotourism and adventure travel destinations and for other small businesses.

“Nebraska is filled with opportunities for travelers looking to experience rural destinations,” said John Ricks, Nebraska Tourism executive director. “Our Agritourism & Adventure Travel Workshop helps Nebraskans develop these opportunities for visitors, and we are excited to partner with GROW Nebraska for this event.”

As part of the MarkeTech 2023 conference, keynote speaker Sarah Calhoun of Red Ants Pants will be speaking for the very first time in Nebraska.

According to event organizers:

As an industry leader in both business and functional fashion, Calhoun will bring her passion for rural communities, working family farms and ranches, and advocating for women in leadership.

Raised on a farm in Connecticut, Calhoun relocated to Montana and in 2006 created Red Ants Pants to provide working women with “fit, function and flatter.” Red Ants Pants is based out of White Sulphur Springs and products are made in the United States.

She has been recognized with the following awards: 2012 National Women in Business Champion for the Small Business Administration, 2011 Entrepreneur of the Year for the State of Montana, and in 2018, Calhoun’s foundation festival, was named the Event of the Year by the Montana Office of Tourism and Business Development.

She has also been inducted into Montana’s Business Hall of Fame. Calhoun will kick off MarkeTech 2023 with her keynote titled, “Present Day Pioneering.”

Conference attendees will then have the opportunity to follow four different tracks including: agritourism, adventure travel, marketing and social media, and business growth and resources.

Attendees will be able to hear from local and regional experts in their fields and be able to hear how to develop scalable solutions. MarkeTech will also continue with the tradition of hosting panels of successful business leaders, social media and marketing specialists, ecommerce experts and more. Calhoun will close the conference with an open question-and-answer session where conference attendees will be able to ask their most burning business questions.

MarkeTech is a conference that provides all attendees with usable information to take back into their business, implement and customize to fit their needs.

The event will include:

A behind-the-scenes tour of Mac’s Creek Winery & Brewery to gain insights into the challenges and successes of a flourishing family enterprise.

Intensive networking opportunities to make lasting, beneficial connections with prominent Nebraska businesses and a plethora of vendors providing samples of made-in-Nebraska products.

Educational sessions focused on current tourism and business trends, effective marketing, event planning, business sustainability and more.

Connections to resources and practical tips that Nebraska businesses can walk away with and implement immediately.