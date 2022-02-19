Marika Gray returns to Kearney to deliver powerful performance

KEARNEY — Faith, family and resilience — playwright Charlayne Woodard uses those themes in her 1993 one-woman play, “Pretty Fire.”

“I was originally drawn to ‘Pretty Fire’ years ago because it’s a beautiful one-woman show that follows the journey of a young Black girl growing up, and the challenges she encounters in her life and how she uses faith, family and resilience to overcome those challenges,” said Steve Barth, director of Crane River Theater. “I was drawn to that story and I thought what a perfect time, being Black History Month, to elevate this story as well.”

A year ago, Barth cast Marika Gray from Birmingham, Ala., in the role of the young girl and presented the drama as part of Crane River Theater’s season. Barth decided to bring the show back for a short public run at 7 p.m. Feb. 27-28.

Tickets for the production are $10. The show is not part of Crane River Theater’s 2021 season package.

“Last year we opened our Crane River Theater season with it,” Barth said. “We also scheduled a number of performances at schools throughout Nebraska and other community venues. Unfortunately, because of COVID restrictions in 2021, we were unable to tour the show to a lot of the places. We made the commitment at that time to bring Marika back in 2022 to tour the show.”

Barth restaged “Pretty Fire” and scheduled the production with a number of schools in eastern and central Nebraska.

With few technical requirements, the show travels easily, but for Barth, the message supersedes the convenience.

“The message of the show is the driving force, more than anything,” he said. “Having the mission of wanting to do something for Black History Month and to elevate this wonderful story, we wanted to find the right script. I’ve known the script of ‘Pretty Fire’ for about 15 years now. It’s such a powerful message because it’s told through the lens of a child and how this child overcomes obstacles in life.”

In telling the story, the girl takes on the personalities of about 26 characters, Barth noted.

“She not only encapsulates herself as a child and herself as a narrator, but she incorporates her mother, her daddy, her grandfather, her grandmother — and the nurse and the doctor in the hospital where she was born,” Barth said. “She takes on many different characters that encapsulates her world while growing up.”

While the story deals with serious historical issues, Barth, who also directs the show, recognizes the values that provide a structure for the storytelling.

“Charlayne Woodard, the playwright, said she wants this story to relate to everyone,” Barth said. “Everybody encounters challenges. Every person has to overcome obstacles and they have to find those resources of how they do that. This play really elevates that while also bringing to light this beautiful story of a young Black girl.”

Gray said she admires how the playwright molded the characters and the plot.

“The first time I read the script was at the end of November 2020,” Gray said in a previous interview. “I just fell in love with Charlayne and the story. What I was not expecting was to play 26 different characters, but it has been a journey getting to know Charlayne and the people in her life that are most influential to her. These are the people who shaped her.”

The one-woman show tells the story of Charlayne, from the viewpoint of a child, as she learns about family members. Gray plays the different characters from different points of view.

“In going through the play and studying the script, I tried to get to know each character on their own little basis,” she said. “I tried to figure out how this person talked, what this person sounded like. What did this person walk like? How can I bring that to the stage?”

As a performer, Gray wanted to create sharp differences between the characters so audience members could easily recognize the different roles. She uses movement, voice techniques and gestures to differentiate the characters.

Barth said that the reception of the play and the story impressed Gray and the members of the crew.

“We took the show to Callaway in 2021 and performed for the school there,” Barth said. “The superintendent, the teachers and the administration were really taken by the show. They just loved it. They thought it sent such a wonderful message. I know that race is a very delicate issue today. Sometimes, even in conversations, we get nervous about talking about race, but especially when we start bringing it into schools and larger community formats. We don’t want to present something that is going to create division.”

Barth acknowledges that some people shy away from these conversations to avoid conflict.

“What’s beautiful about this story is the whole intention, from the playwright, to unite and present a universal message through the lens of a young Black girl. And it does just that. So I think that my introduction to the script years ago — and knowing how the story can easily relate to audiences of all types — this just seemed like the perfect vehicle to bring to these issues to light at this time,” he said.