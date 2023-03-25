GIBBON - A typical March Madness.

That’s how Roger Jasnoch, executive director of the Kearney Visitors Bureau, describes Kearney this month.

It’s had a basketball tournament, a wrestling tournament and half a million sandhill cranes flying in for a six-week respite during their annual trek from Mexico to Alaska.

It's the first "normal" crane season since 2018. The annual event was interrupted by a flood in 2019 and the COVID pandemic in 2020 and 2021. Last year, COVID effects lingered.

Jasnoch said hotels are seeing normal March occupancy rates, too. “So far, we’ve had a very above-average year,” he said.

Those words are echoed by the staff at the Ian Nicolson Audubon Center at Rowe Sanctuary. Rowe usually sees a surge of visitors, activities and volunteers from mid-February through April 9, but it took a hit in recent years too.

Not this year. As of Thursday afternoon, Rowe had had visitors from 40 states and 20 foreign countries this crane season. “That’s only the people who voluntarily filled out the forms,” Amanda Hegg, conservation program associate, said. “There might have been a lot more.”

Cody Wagner, Rowe’s conservation program manager, said 67 crane season volunteers are signed up this year to lead tours, greet visitors, provide information and more.

They stay anywhere from a few days to a few weeks or longer. Most are out-of-towners who bed down in housing provided by Rowe. Local volunteers go home at night.

“We have a lot of new folks this year, so we’re definitely back to normal as far as getting new faces here to help,” Wagner said.

In 2020, Rowe built four new blinds along the Platte River, but their use was limited during the pandemic. Now, all four fill fast with people eager to watch the cranes up close.

“We’ve been seeing an uptick in visitation,” Wagner said. “We’ve got hundreds in the visitor center every day. There’s a real buzz in activity.”

He added, “It hasn’t been like this since the last time we had a regular season, in 2018.”

Questions from kids

Wagner and Hegg work outside much of the year. In January and February, they head out in the cold and snow to prepare for crane season. They prepare the blinds, do trail maintenance and handle “lots of little odds and ends jobs behind the scenes,” Hegg said.

During crane season, the pair answer questions from visitors from all over the world. Kids ask the most original questions, they said. “Kids have creativity. They see the world in a different way,” Hegg said.

One 7-year-old asked if greater or lesser sandhill cranes (different types of cranes) were hybridized or interbred. “I didn’t know,” Hegg said, chuckling.

An intensely curious woman asked why excrement from sandhill cranes rarely falls on cars parked in the Rowe parking lot. There’s no standard answer to that, either.

Wagner and Hegg enjoy the volunteers, too. “They’ve led such interesting lives. The things they do, the adventures they have - they make me excited for retirement,” Wagner, 30, said.

Hegg said, “They get emotional about coming back every year. They need it. It’s like a fill-up-the-cup type of experience. I didn’t realize how many people really love cranes until I met volunteers.”

Happy volunteers

Joyce Crockett of Plattsmouth is volunteering for the second year. She had a “magical experience” in a blind at Rowe during crane season in 2018, so after she retired from the University of Nebraska at Omaha in December 2019, she applied to volunteer.

She had to sit out due to COVID in 2020 and 2021, but she volunteered last year and is back this year.

“There are only 35 miles on the Platte River where birds can land,” she said. “Cranes are magical. Every time I go to a blind, there’s always something different. I want our world to survive. I want birds to survive, and by doing this, I get to meet like-minded people."

Another return volunteer is Sandra, 79, who lives south of Socorro, New Mexico, not far from the Bosque del Apache where a different strain of sandhill cranes spend the winter.

Sandra and her partner Irv lead a “volunteer nomadic lifestyle” following cranes all over the country all year long. They pack a tent into their Honda Civic and have followed cranes all the way to Homer, Alaska.

“If our relationship can survive in a tent, it can survive anything,” she laughed.

Irv has come to Rowe, but he was unable to make the trip this year, but Sandra couldn’t stay away. “The people and the staff at Rowe do such an incredible job,” she said.

Sandra brought a friend, Jana Svobodova, who had been to Rowe 10 years ago with her husband. They lived in Salt Lake City then.

Svobodova has since moved to New Mexico, She isn’t volunteering ("I'm thinking about it") but she’s enjoying herself, especially watching from the blinds. “Being in the middle of them is so different from just watching the remote crane cam,” she said.

Rhonda, a retiree from Evergreen Colorado, is volunteering in the gift shop. A McCook native, she hiked Rowe’s trails as a student at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

She had expected a friend to come volunteer with her, but the friend was unable to come. “I took the leap and came anyway, and I’ve really enjoyed everyone. They’re all friendly and encouraging and the staff here has been patient about teaching me,” she said.

Barb Friskoff of Kearney has volunteered for seven years, ever since she retired as a wetlands biologist for the U.S. Corps of Engineers. She comes out before the cranes arrive to help Rowe get ready for visitors.

Back at the Kearney Visitors Bureau, Jasnoch noted that the KVB used to have a crane festival in late March, but it no longer does.

“Every day in crane season is a festival in itself. We don’t want to pick one weekend. We want to celebrate every day during the six weeks they’re here,” he said.

