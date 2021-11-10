Manuel Gomez's lawyer recounts day of Holdrege shooting, when he was shot

Later that evening, Gomez called saying he was suicidal and Morse returned to the Logan Street location. Law enforcement was called, and Gomez voluntarily agreed to be admitted at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.

After his release from Mary Lanning a little more than a week later, Gomez told Morse he didn’t like his medication but Morse said he did seem better.

On Feb. 21, 2019, Gomez came to Morse’s office where he told Morse he was considering getting another lawyer for his disability case. Gomez told Morse several things he’d done wrong and that Morse had joined forces with the enemy.

“Fairly early in the conversation, I thought, ‘This isn’t going to turn out good,’” Morse said during his testimony.

Morse began rifling through some drawers, and when he looked up, Gomez was standing with a gun pointed at him.

“He had a determined look on his face like, ‘I”m going to do this, and no one is going to stop me,’” Morse recalled.

Gomez shot the gun, and Morse said it was a “dry fire.” Morse jumped out of his chair and turned to run when Gomez fired again, hitting Morse.