Manuel Gomez’s bench trial for two murders begins today in Holdrege

HOLDREGE — A bench trial for a Holdrege man accused of killing two men and seriously inuring his lawyer will begin today in Phelps County District Court at Holdrege.
Manuel A. Gomez, 48, of Holdrege will have a bench trial before Judge Stephen Illingworth in Phelps County District Court.
Gomez is accused of killing Raymond Burton, 65, and David Rogers, 54, and seriously injuring Doyle Morse on Feb. 21, 2019, at their individual residences in Holdrege.
In September, Gomez was to undergo a fourth competency evaluation. He previously underwent a competency evaluation in May 2019, but special prosecutor Jason Bergevin of the state Attorney General’s office and Phelps County Attorney Michael Henry asked that Gomez have a second evaluation after citing what they called “ambiguities and inconsistencies” in the initial evaluation.
Gomez was deemed unfit to stand trial in August 2019, and Judge Terri Harder committed him to the Lincoln Regional Center for treatment.
Gomez underwent a competency evaluation in April 2020, and he was found competent to stand trial in July 2020. Later that month, he pleaded not guilty to the following charges: two counts of first-degree murder, one count of first-degree assault, three counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony, one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and one count of being an habitual criminal.
Burton and Rogers died Feb. 21, 2019, at Sunrise View Apartments in Holdrege where they lived. Morse, a lawyer who was representing Gomez at the time he was shot, suffered wounds at his house at 416 Logan St., which he also used as his law office. Morse was able to call 911 for help after he was shot.
When authorities arrived Morse identified Gomez as his shooter, according to court records. A motive for the shootings hasn’t been released.
The bench trial was scheduled to begin 10 a.m. today. Follow kearneyhub.com for updates.
Jeffrey Pickens and Nancy Freburg will be representing Gomez. Phelps County Attorney Michael Henry and Mariah J. Nickel is prosecuting for the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office.