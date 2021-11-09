Manuel Gomez’s bench trial for two murders begins today in Holdrege

HOLDREGE — A bench trial for a Holdrege man accused of killing two men and seriously inuring his lawyer will begin today in Phelps County District Court at Holdrege.

Manuel A. Gomez, 48, of Holdrege will have a bench trial before Judge Stephen Illingworth in Phelps County District Court.

Gomez is accused of killing Raymond Burton, 65, and David Rogers, 54, and seriously injuring Doyle Morse on Feb. 21, 2019, at their individual residences in Holdrege.

In September, Gomez was to undergo a fourth competency evaluation. He previously underwent a competency evaluation in May 2019, but special prosecutor Jason Bergevin of the state Attorney General’s office and Phelps County Attorney Michael Henry asked that Gomez have a second evaluation after citing what they called “ambiguities and inconsistencies” in the initial evaluation.

Gomez was deemed unfit to stand trial in August 2019, and Judge Terri Harder committed him to the Lincoln Regional Center for treatment.

