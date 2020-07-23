HOLDREGE — A Holdrege man pleaded not guilty to first degree murder Thursday for the shooting deaths of two men.
Mauel Gomez, 47, of Holdrege appeared in Phelps County District Court Thursday for an arraignment hearing. Gomez is accused of killing Raymond Burton, 65, and David Rogers, 54, and seriously injuring Doyle Morse, 64, on Feb. 21, 2019, at their individual residences in Holdrege.
Gomez pleaded not guilty to the following felony charges: two counts of first-degree murder, one count of first-degree assault, three counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony, one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and one count of being an habitual criminal.
Earlier this month, Gomez was found competent to stand trial. Gomez underwent two competency evaluations last year and was found incompetent to stand trial. Judge Terri Harder committed him to the Lincoln Regional Center for treatment.
In May, Gomez appeared in court after completing a competency evaluation April 30 with Jennifer Cimpel Bohn, a clinical psychologist at the Lincoln Regional Center.
Gomez’s defense attorneys, Jeff Pickens of the Nebraska Commission of Public Advocacy and Phelps County Public Defender Nancy Freburg, requested a second competency evaluation done by their own expert. Harder approved the second evaluation by the defense. On June 25, Pickens and Freburg withdrew their request for the second evaluation.
Today, Gomez accused his attorneys of not wanting to pay for the second evaluation. Pickens explained to Harder that he was concerned Gomez wouldn’t speak to another expert because he didn’t “speak to experts on certain things at the Regional Center.” Pickens tried contacting Gomez multiple times via letter and phone calls while Gomez was at the Lincoln Regional Center, but Gomez never responded.
“It was nothing to do with money on why the evaluation didn’t happen,” Pickens said.
Gomez has previously expressed wanting new council because of conflicts with Pickens and Freburg representing a defendant in a 2009 case where Gomez was the victim.
“Neither has done anything for me at this point but cause me more stress,” Gomez said.
Phelps County Attorney Michael Henry argued that other than Gomez’s “distrust and dissatisfaction with his council, there is no real legal conflict of interest.” Henry asked that the court not dismiss Gomez’s council. Harder denied Gomez’s requests for new council.
A short recess was held for Gomez to confer with his attorneys. Upon their return, Gomez stayed mute when asked about his plea of the seven charges. The court entered not guilty pleas on his behalf.
Burton and Rogers died Feb. 21, 2019, at Sunrise View Apartments in Holdrege where they lived. Morse, a lawyer who was representing Gomez at the time he was shot, suffered wounds at his house at 416 Logan St., which he also used as his law office. Morse was able to call 911 for help after he was shot.
When authorities arrived Morse identified Gomez as his shooter, records indicate. A motive for the shootings hasn’t been released.
