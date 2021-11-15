Manuel Gomez not responsible by reason of insanity in Holdrege murders, lawyer shooting

HOLDREGE — A Holdrege man has been found not responsible by reason of insanity for the murder of two men in February 2019.

According to court records, Judge Stephen Illingworth found Manuel Gomez, 48, not responsible by reason of insanity for the killing of Raymond Burton, 65, and David Rogers, 54, and seriously injuring Doyle Morse, 68, on Feb. 21, 2019, at their individual residences in Holdrege.

Gomez had a one-day bench trial Tuesday in Phelps County District Court. Illingworth made his ruling Friday.

Gomez was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of first-degree assault, three counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony, one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and one count of being an habitual criminal. He pleaded not guilty to the charges in July 2020.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

During Gomez’s trial Tuesday, the testimony from the state of Nebraska’s four witnesses and evidence proved beyond a reasonable doubt that Gomez committed each of the criminal acts. After review of all the evidence received, the court determined that Gomez “met his burden of proof with respect to the insanity defense.”