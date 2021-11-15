Manuel Gomez not responsible by reason of insanity in Holdrege murders, lawyer shooting

HOLDREGE — A Holdrege man has been found not responsible by reason of insanity for the murder of two men in February 2019.
According to court records, Judge Stephen Illingworth found Manuel Gomez, 48, not responsible by reason of insanity for the killing of Raymond Burton, 65, and David Rogers, 54, and seriously injuring Doyle Morse, 68, on Feb. 21, 2019, at their individual residences in Holdrege.
Gomez had a one-day bench trial Tuesday in Phelps County District Court. Illingworth made his ruling Friday.
Gomez was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of first-degree assault, three counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony, one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and one count of being an habitual criminal. He pleaded not guilty to the charges in July 2020.
During Gomez’s trial Tuesday, the testimony from the state of Nebraska’s four witnesses and evidence proved beyond a reasonable doubt that Gomez committed each of the criminal acts. After review of all the evidence received, the court determined that Gomez “met his burden of proof with respect to the insanity defense.”
Dr. Terry Davis, a psychiatrist, examined Gomez and all relevant case materials. Davis found that Gomez is severely mentally ill with a diagnosis of schizophrenia. Gomez was experiencing such severe psychosis from his mental illness on Feb. 21, 2019, that he did not know or understand the nature and consequences of his actions when he shot the three men.
Davis ultimately concluded Gomez “would not have committed any of these acts were it not for Mr. Gomez’s schizophrenia induced psychosis, delusional thinking and paranoia that members of the Mexican mafia were actively seeking to kill him and that the three victims were conspiring with his imagined stalkers.”
Dr. Mario Scalora, a licensed psychologist retained by the state, conducted a second evaluation of Gomez. Scalora largely concurred with Davis’ diagnosis of Gomez’s mental illness and the opinion regarding Gomez’s legal sanity. Scalora declared that Gomez was “suffering from an exacerbated form of schizophrenia and that paranoid delusions induced by his mental illness impaired his mental capacity to such an extent that he did not understand the nature and consequences of his actions.”
A hearing is set for Tuesday in Phelps County District Court to determine if Gomez is a danger to himself or others by reason of mental defect or illness.