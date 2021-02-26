Manifold Studios expands westward

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It’s awesome. It’s very different than a girls’ class. It’s different but it’s fun,” Landstrom said.

When Landstrom received a COVID-19 business relief grant, she believed it was God telling her to move forward with expanding the studio. She called Gillen the night she received the grant.

Gillen recently had moved to the Scottsbluff area to help with her father’s businesses when Landstrom reached out to her. Gillen’s father passed away a short time later, but Gillen was invested in starting the Scottsbluff studio with Landstrom.

“We took a couple of weeks off, and I was like, ‘We don’t have to do this. You have a lot going on,’” Landstrom said. “She was like, ‘We are here. We are here. Let’s do it.’”

Gillen found a location for the studio at the mall, Uptown Scottsbluff, and started classes Nov. 2. Landstrom does all the lesson plans for both studios.

“Their gym is an equipment mirror of what we have. When I set up for lesson plans here and the equipment we use, they do the same thing out there. That has helped a lot, just learning how to do that so we know all the kids are getting what they need (and are) on track,” Landstrom said.