Manifold Studios expands westward

MINDEN — In September, Jayleen Landstrom felt the push from God to call her friend Lexa Gillen.
The women had met when they both attended the University of Nebraska at Kearney and had a background in gymnastics.
“I didn’t know where she was living. I thought she was in Lincoln or Omaha, and it turns out she was in Scottsbluff,” Landstrom explained.
Landstrom learned that the availability of gymnastic classes was limited in the Scottsbluff area, and she felt God opening doors for her to expand her gymnastics program, Manifold Studios, that she started in 2017 in Minden.
Landstrom began coaching gymnastics in Minden as part of CrossFit Manifold. As a former gymnast herself and longtime gymnastic coach, Landstrom initially taught two classes a week, but it quickly expanded to six classes to accommodate all the students who wanted to participate.
When the CrossFit gym disbanded last year, Landstrom continued the gymnastics studio at a new location in Minden.
Manifold Studios has about 75 students from 18 months to 12 years old who participate in gymnastic and dance classes.
Students from Minden, Axtell, Hildreth, Franklin and Kenesaw participate in classes. Landstrom started an all-boys class last year, and it has been so popular she had to cap class enrollment.
“It’s awesome. It’s very different than a girls’ class. It’s different but it’s fun,” Landstrom said.
When Landstrom received a COVID-19 business relief grant, she believed it was God telling her to move forward with expanding the studio. She called Gillen the night she received the grant.
Gillen recently had moved to the Scottsbluff area to help with her father’s businesses when Landstrom reached out to her. Gillen’s father passed away a short time later, but Gillen was invested in starting the Scottsbluff studio with Landstrom.
“We took a couple of weeks off, and I was like, ‘We don’t have to do this. You have a lot going on,’” Landstrom said. “She was like, ‘We are here. We are here. Let’s do it.’”
Gillen found a location for the studio at the mall, Uptown Scottsbluff, and started classes Nov. 2. Landstrom does all the lesson plans for both studios.
“Their gym is an equipment mirror of what we have. When I set up for lesson plans here and the equipment we use, they do the same thing out there. That has helped a lot, just learning how to do that so we know all the kids are getting what they need (and are) on track,” Landstrom said.
Gillen has traveled to Minden to train with Landstrom, and Landstrom frequently visits Scottsbluff to help Gillen. Landstrom credits her master’s degree in curriculum and instruction and teaching background to helping her plan classes for both studios and to also keep kids engaged and excited for class.
Scottsbluff currently has about 35 students enrolled in classes, and Landstrom enjoys seeing the bond form between Gillen and the students.
“I want it to be Miss Lexa’s gym, and I want them to have her as their person. I know her, and I love her. She loves Jesus, and she loves the kids. I trust her, and I love her. So I know that is a good relationship and a safe place for the kids,” she said.