Man wanted for questioning in vehicle thefts in north Kearney

KEARNEY - The public's help is needed to find the suspect wanted in a string of vehicle thefts in north Kearney.

During the overnight hours Monday, a male suspect broke into 13 vehicles in the Glenwood Estates subdivision. The suspect rummaged through the vehicles, taking property from seven.

Residents also reported finding random property in their yards that is believed to have been taken from vehicles, but later discarded, said Bob Anderson, Buffalo County Sheriff captain.

Items taken from the vehicles include a handgun, electronics and cash, said Brandon Brueggemann, a sheriff's office investigator. In each instance the vehicles were either parked on the street or in private driveways, and were unlocked.

At least one male is belived to be involved in the thefts. Residental video surveillance captured the man breaking in to at least one vehicle.

"There's people we're looking at," Brueggemann said.

Deputies are providing extra patrol in the subdivision, but Anderson and Brueggemann said the public needs to be diligent in locking their vehicles.

Anyone with information about the man, or to report a theft, contact the BCSO at 308-236-8555, Crimestoppers at 308-237-3424 or on the See It, Say It, Send It app.